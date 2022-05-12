ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Ex-Honduran police chief extradited to U.S. to face drug trafficking charges

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago
May 11 (UPI) -- Former Honduran police chief Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares made his initial appearance in a New York courtroom Wednesday to face charges stemming from a sprawling narcotics trafficking conspiracy involving high-ranking Tegucigalpa officials including former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Bonilla Valladares, who is also known as "El Tigre," appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker a day after being extradited to New York from Honduras, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The former police chief was arrested March 9 at the request of the United States by Honduran National Police officers in the village of Zambrano while traveling on a highway from the capital to Comayagua, authorities said.

The Honduran National Police tweeted his Tuesday handoff to U.S. authorities, publishing video and photos of Bonilla Valladares being escorted along a highway by a heavily armed convoy of police to an Honduran air force base from where he departed his native country for the United States.

U.S. prosecutors had requested Honduras to arrest and extradite Bonilla Valladares to face drug trafficking and weapons charges filed against him in the United States last April.

He is accused of being involved in a massive conspiracy involving public officials trading protection to drug cartels for money and political favors.

"With his support and protection, Bonilla Valladares' associates became a critical pipeline for the Central American drug trade to the United States," U.S. attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Among those accused to being involved in the conspiracy include Orlando Hernandez, the nation's president from 2014 until January of this year, and his brother, former Honduran congressman Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez Alvarado.

Between 2010 and 2018, Hernandez Alvarado worked with an unnamed witness cooperating with U.S. authorities to manufacture and transport about 40 tons of cocaine to the Guatemalan border via planes, boats, helicopters and other vehicles, where it was then brought through Central America and Mexico with the final destination the United States, prosecutors said.

The three-count complaint against Bonilla Valladares accuses him of aligning himself with the former president and congressman to exploit his position within the Honduran National Police to protect an unnamed drug cartel.

Prosecutors accused him of also participating in the murder of a rival drug trafficker as part of his protection duties.

In the charging document authorities state that the target victim had tried to prevent Hernandez Alvarado from shipping cocaine to Guatemala through Santa Rita, near the Honduran northern border, which Bonilla Valladares had authority over in 2011 as the regional chief of National Police.

Three days after being told of the target, Bonilla Valladares informed Hernandez Alvarado that he was monitoring the victim's location.

"Soon thereafter, Hernandez Alvarado reported to [cooperating witness] that Bonilla Valladares succeeded in having Victim-1 murdered," the complaint reads, adding that "Bonilla Valladares was able to coordinate Victim-1's murder despite the security protecting Victim-1 because Bonilla Valladares had access to armed security and armored vehicles."

Bonilla Valladares would tell media that the victim and three of his bodyguards were killed in an attack that used two grenade launchers as well as M-16 and other rifles, according to prosecutors, citing local news reports from that time.

"In purporting to investigate the murder, Bonnilla Valladares reportedly also said that the murder was a well-planned surprise attack that was carried out efficiently; that the attackers cleaned up the crime scene thoroughly; and that there was no information to suggest that Victim-1 was involved in drug trafficking," the document states.

Bonilla Valladares is charged with one count conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and two counts involving machine guns used in a conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the conspiracy charge and a maximum term of life imprisonment for each of the firearms charges.

Honduran authorities said Bonilla Valladares is among more than 30 Honduran citizens to be extradited to the United States.

Late last month, Honduras extradited Orlando Hernandez to New York where he is currently being tried for drug trafficking charges. Prosecutors have said that he traded protection to a drug cartel in exchange for money he used to bribe politicians and election officials nationwide to buy votes to secure his elections to public office.

"Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez would not have risen to power and successfully benefited from massive drug proceeds had it not been for his expansive network of corrupt associates," Drug Enforcement Administration chief Ann Milgram said Wednesday in a statement.

"These associates, including Bonilla Valladares, likewise exploited their positions to traffic cocaine to the United State and violently protect other politically connected drug traffickers, all for their own personal gains."

