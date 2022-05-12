ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa wants to attract bass fishing tournaments

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJAyj_0fbGyXua00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT )-Bass fishing tournaments generate millions of dollars in Alabama with so many lakes and rivers across the state. Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports officials are now trying to get in on the action by hosting tournaments on the Black Warrior River.

Tourism and Sports Director Stan Adams tells CBS 42 that the proposed plan would be huge for the Tuscaloosa County economy. Adams says hosting large bass fishing tournaments like the Bass Master Classic could generate up to 3.5 Million dollars.

“There is so much untapped potential out there on that river. 3.5 million impacts but it could be even more than that, it’s just what we are estimating right now of lost economic impact because there is not enough access and there is not a facility out there to fish and that is an untapped gem we need to pour money into it and really show that off.”

Adams says the proposed plan would use Oliver Lock and Dam in Northport as the area on the Black Warrior River to host fishing tournaments. Also part of the plan would be using the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre as an open-air facility where anglers would go to weigh in their fish. Adams said it’s high time Tuscaloosa gets to see what fishing tournaments could do for the economy.

“That’s a different demographic I think we’ve neglected in Tuscaloosa, and we have these rivers and beautiful bodies of water and we want to show them off and we aren’t just a football town we have so much more to offer in this community”.

According to the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports officials they wanted to host tournaments on Lake Tuscaloosa but many who live on the lake oppose having large tournaments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County town reaches historic milestone

BROOKWOOD, Ala, (WBRC) - High fives in Brookwood right now! The town learned a few months ago it had crossed a threshold, a crossing that elevates the town to a city. And to celebrate this momentous occasion, they are having a party. It means a lot of things moving forward;...
BROOKWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Economy#Cbs Sports#Wiat
CBS 42

Controversy in Calera over fee for field day activities

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – A GoFundMe to help raise money for kids to go to field day in Calera is causing quite the controversy on social media. Students were asked to pay to partake in some activities, potentially leaving some kids out of the fun. The community is upset over a GoFundMe created for Calera […]
CALERA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple buildings burned in fire at 22nd Street Ensley and Avenue E

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 11:30 a.m. on May 14, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 22nd Street and Avenue E in Ensley. Multiple buildings were burned in the fire and crews continue to monitor the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this story as details are made available.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE
The West Alabama Watchman

Mullen-Johnson receives proclamation from Birmingham mayor Woodfin

Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined mental health expert Crystal Mullen-Johnson at the Birmingham City Council meeting on Tuesday, to declare May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Birmingham. Part of his proclamation presentation was to thank Mullen-Johnson, a Demopolis native, and other partners for helping...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy