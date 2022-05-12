Saline High School Principal Interviews May 19

House Joint Resolution R, Lengthen legislative term limits: Passed 76 to 28 in the HouseTo place on the November 2022 general election ballot a constitutional amendment to extend legislative term limits to 12 years in either or both the state House and Senate. Under Michigan’s current term limits, state representatives may only be elected for three terms of two-years each, and state senators for two terms of four-years each. The proposal would also place in the constitution a financial disclosure mandate, requiring lawmakers to submit lists each year of all assets, liabilities and more. Michigan's current term limits were placed in the state constitution by voters in a 1992 citizen's initiative that passed 59% to 41%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO