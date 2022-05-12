ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Saline High School Principal Interviews May 19

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline Area Schools will conduct interviews with applicants for the Saline High School principal's job at 6:30 p.m., May 19, at Saline High School. Superintendent Steve Laatsch reported three finalists for the job during his report to the Board of Education Tuesday. The applicants...

