Welcome Back, Hannah! – Florida Gators

It came down to the final kick of the game, but the Orlando Pride pulled out a point in the most dramatic fashion. After going up early in the second half, the Pride conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game and looked to have blown their lead. In the last moments, though, Kylie Strom was fouled in the box and Toni Pressley took the penalty to tie the game 2-2 in the 96th minute against Kansas City to salvage a point at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO