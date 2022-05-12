ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Welcome Back, Hannah! – Florida Gators

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The regular season closed Saturday with Florida’s fifth-year and superstar second baseman Hannah Adams having missed the final 14 games (save one pinch-run appearance) of the 2022 campaign after injuring her throwing hand April 15 at Ole Miss. Sunday marked the first time she was cleared to swing...

It’s an injustice Kirk Speraw is not retiring from UCF

Kirk Speraw announced his retirement earlier this week as an assistant coach at the University of Iowa. If life were fair, he would be retiring after nearly three decades as the head basketball coach at UCF. In hindsight, the firing of Speraw as UCF’s longtime basketball coach a dozen years...
ORLANDO, FL
Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to join the SEC in the near future, after agreeing to part ways with the Big 12 last fall. I’ve also heard Texas A&M does NOT want to be in the same pod with Texas. A&M sources will...
AUSTIN, TX
Missouri Evens Series Against Gators

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Florida dropped game two at Missouri by a final score of 5-3 at Taylor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gators (31-19, 12-14 SEC) struck first, putting the initial two batters of the game on base as Wyatt Langford led off with a single up the middle and Sterlin Thompson drew a walk. BT Riopelle then came through with a single through the right side on a 2-2 count, scoring Langford to give starting pitcher Brandon Neely a one-run cushion entering the bottom half.
COLUMBIA, MO
Utah football: O-line faces tough challenge in season-opener at Florida

Things didn’t start well for Utah’s offensive line in 2021, but by the end of the season, the O-line was one of the strengths of the team that won the Pac-12 championship. Offensive line coach Jim Harding knows that going into the 2022 campaign, having a cohesive, consistent group in the trenches right away is a top priority, especially with the season opener against Florida of the SEC on Sept. 3 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Clemson softball vs Florida State in ACC Tournament live score updates

Clemson softball can earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament with a win against Florida State in the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The fifth-seeded Tigers (39-14) knocked off No. 1 seed and second-ranked Virginia Tech 4-1...
CLEMSON, SC
OU Rally Falls Short, WVU Evens Series

NORMAN – The Oklahoma baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning, but its rally fell short against West Virginia, 9-8 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners (30-18, 12-8 Big 12) and Mountaineers (30-19, 11-9 Big 12) play a rubber game at noon on Sunday. OU will honor its seniors and graduates in a pregame ceremony beginning at approximately 11:35 a.m.
NORMAN, OK
OU Drops Bedlam Battle in Big 12 Title Game

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — No. 1 ranked and top-seed Oklahoma Softball dropped its second game of the season in the Big 12 Championship game Saturday, losing 4-3 in eight innings to two-seed and No. 7/8 Oklahoma State. It marks the Sooners first loss in the Big 12 tournament title...
STILLWATER, OK
High school scores and top performers from Saturday, May 14 – Orlando Sentinel

Orlando area high school scores and top performers from Saturday. You can go to SentinelVarsity.com for more news and look here for previous nightly scores collections:. Orlando area high school scores and top performers for Saturday, May 14:. At Archbishop McCarthy High School, Southwest Ranches. Semifinals:. Winter Park 3, Cardinal...
ORLANDO, FL
Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville | Local News

JACKSONVILLE – It’s rodeo time in Jacksonville. The 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo has returned for its three-day rodeo event. It’s not only a world-class competition; it also is a source of grand entertainment. The cowboys and cowgirls compete for top dollar, but each night of the rodeo is a chance for the people in the crowd to enjoy an evening out with friends and family, according to Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Bryon Underwood.
TEXAS STATE
Pride earn draw at home late vs. Kansas City – Orlando Sentinel

It came down to the final kick of the game, but the Orlando Pride pulled out a point in the most dramatic fashion. After going up early in the second half, the Pride conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes of the game and looked to have blown their lead. In the last moments, though, Kylie Strom was fouled in the box and Toni Pressley took the penalty to tie the game 2-2 in the 96th minute against Kansas City to salvage a point at Exploria Stadium on Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
LowinterestloansavailableforbusinessesaffectedbyMarchtornados

Low-interestfederaldisasterloansarenowavailabletobusinessandresidentsaffectedbythe March21tornados. Theloansareavailableafterthe U.S.SmallBusinessAdministrationannouncedadisasterdeclarationforseveralcountiesonMay2. Thedeclarationmakesloansavailablein Anderson,Angelina,Archer,Bastrop,Bell,Burnet,Caldwell,Camp,Cherokee,Clay,Collin,Cooke,Denton,Fannin,Fayette,Grayson,Gregg,Harrison,Houston,Jack,Lee,Leon,Madison,Marion,Milam,Montague,Morris,Nacogdoches,Palo Pinto,Parker,Rusk,SanAugustine,Shelby,Smith,Travis,Trinity,Upshur,Walker,Williamson,Wise,WoodandYoungcountiesinTexas;andBryan,Jefferson,LoveandMarshallcountiesinOklahoma,accordingtoanewsrelease. Loansofupto$2million areavailableforbusinessesandprivate,non-profitorganizationstorepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedrealestate,machineryandequipment,inventoryandotherbusinessassets,accordingtoanewsrelease. Homeownerscanalsoreceiveloansofupto $200,000 torepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedrealestate,accordingtoanewsrelease. Homeownersandrentersareeligibleforupto$40,000torepairorreplacedamagedordestroyedpersonalproperty. ThedeadlinetoapplyforpropertydamageisJuly5.ThedeadlinetoapplyforeconomicinjuryisFeb.6,2023. READ: ReopeningsuncertainatRoundRockshoppingcenterstoresbashedbytornado. SBAcanalsolendadditionalfundstobusinessesandhomeownerstohelpwiththecostofimprovementstoprotect,preventorminimizedamage occurringinthefuture. SBAwillalsooffer EconomicInjuryDisasterLoansfor smallbusinesses,smallagriculturalcooperativesand smallbusinessesengagedinaquacultureandmostprivatenonprofitorganizations. Interestratescanbeaslowas2.94%forbusinesses,1.875%forprivatenonprofitorganizationsand1.438%forhomeownersandrenterswithtermsupto30 years,accordingtoanewsrelease. READ: Homeandbusinessownersmaybeeligiblefortaxexemptionafterseverestorms,tornadoes. Adisasterloanoutreachcenterwillopenat1p.m.onMonday attheClayMadsenRecreationCenterat 1600GattisSchoolRoad,inRoundRock, from9a.m.to6p.m.MondaythroughFriday,accordingtoanewsrelease. DisasterloanoutreachcentersarealsoavailableatJackCountyCourthouseat 100 NorthMainStreet, Jacksboro, andatCenterWayfindersChurchlocatedat 508 NorthFifthStreet, Jarrell.Bothcentersareopenfrom9a.m.to6p.m.
ECONOMY
Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL
Increasing Severe Weather Risk From Oklahoma to the Southeast

A cold front emerging in the Plains late Saturday will push east Sunday and Monday, bringing severe weather potential to much of the Central and Eastern United States. All modes of severe weather are possible, including a few tornadoes. The low pressure system and warn front will help storms get...
OKLAHOMA STATE

