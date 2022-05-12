ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden Marks 1 Million COVID Deaths at Global Summit

By Zeke Miller, Maria Cheng
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden appealed to world leaders at a COVID-19 summit Thursday to reenergize a lagging international commitment to attacking the virus as he led the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America. He ordered flags lowered to half-staff and warned against complacency around the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Biden Is Rightsizing the COVID Crisis

This past weekend, Anthony Fauci bailed on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser concluded that the indoor event, though open only to vaccinated attendees who tested negative for COVID-19 the same day, was too risky for his own taste. Biden himself split the difference and showed up only for the speeches, not for the meal. Asked to explain this turn of events, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “Every individual will make their own decisions about whether they attend this event, other events, whether they wear a mask at it or not.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mexico#Russia#Nbc News
Washington Examiner

Former AG Barr: Hunter Biden case 'shameful self-dealing' by Biden family

FORMER AG BARR: HUNTER BIDEN CASE 'SHAMEFUL SELF-DEALING' BY BIDEN FAMILY. Some Republicans want a special counsel appointed to investigate presidential son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere. The calls started in the last months of the Trump administration, when revelations about his activities, and suspicion that his father, President Joe Biden, might have been involved, began to emerge. (Those were, of course, the revelations some big media organizations tried to downplay and that social media giants Twitter and Facebook tried to suppress.)
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

Biden on verge of losing Hispanic-black base

President Joe Biden’s speedy descent into Carter-era disapproval over inflation, immigration, and foreign policy is threatening to break up the Democratic Party’s ruling base of voters, according to new polling. Starting under former President Donald Trump, the trickle of blue-collar, Hispanic, and black voters away from the liberals...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden says discussing dropping US trade tariffs on China

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday discussions are ongoing about potentially dropping U.S. trade tariffs on China that were imposed by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. "We're discussing that right now," Biden told reporters after a speech about inflation. "I'm telling you, we're discussing it,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy