Prep Athlete of the Week: Tayler Miller

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The strong winds from the west all across the state caused lots of problems today with a number of partial closures along both interstate 80 and interstate 25. If there were not any partial closures near you, then you more likely saw moderate delays. The low pressure system attached to the cold front that just passed is moving up to the Canadian border while a lot of our shower activity locally is pushed its way out to the east thanks to those very strong winds. As we head into those overnight hours, most of the showers should be gone and winds will begin calming down before we start to see a little bit more winter activity in the northwest around Yellowstone and Jackson. The chance for some isolated sprinkles along the northern part of the state like Worland, Sheridan and Gillette are possible heading into late afternoon early evening tomorrow. Sunday looks to be much better with mostly clear skies and relatively calm winds.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO