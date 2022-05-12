ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Prep Athlete of the Week: Tayler Miller

By Nick Kuzma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne East Girls Soccer team has been on quite a run. The Lady T-Birds finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak and at the center of it all has been Wyoming News Now Prep Athlete of the Week Tayler Miller....

RECAP: Wyoming 4A Regional Soccer from 5/14

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - 4A regionals has now concluded, with each of the final four teams knowing how they’ll be seeded for state. In 4A East, Sheridan managed to take home the top seed thanks to Dane Steel’s goal in the dying minutes of regulation time. The goal turned out to be the only one in the contest, lifting the Broncs to a 1-0 victory over Laramie.
RECAP: Wyoming Regional Track results from 5/14

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Athletes all over the state of Wyoming were fighting to qualify for State in Track and Field, extending their season for one more event. Up in 4A, two Casper schools managed to haul in the Regional Champions awards. In 4a East, Kelly Walsh walked out with the distinction, while Natrona County claimed the West.
WATCH: 4A East Regionals begin in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Outdoor Track & Field postseason began on Friday across the Cowboy State. The goal was to get into the Top 8 of your event. If you did that in a final, you automatically qualified for state. If you did that in a prelim, you qualified for a spot in the regional final on Saturday.
Softball legend hosts clinic in Casper for next generation of softball players

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Leah Amico won three Olympic gold medals as part of the United States Olympic softball teams. She also won three national championships playing softball at the University of Arizona. On Saturday, the former Wildcat was in the Oil City helping Wyoming’s youth softball players...
RECAP: 4A Soccer Regional Semifinals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 4A East and 4A West Regional Tournaments continued on into Day 2 of competition on Friday. All of the teams that played on Friday have clinched state tournament spots. Winners of these regional semifinal games advance to a regional title game. Losers of the regional semifinals will play in a 3rd Place match on Saturday and will get either a state tournament 3-seed or 4-seed depending on the result.
Day one of 4A West Track Regionals is in the books

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - High school track athletes are doing their best to peak at the right time before next weekend’s state meet in Casper. This weekend, Natrona County High School was the site for the 4A West Track Regionals. Despite some very windy conditions, it didn’t...
Natrona County repeats as 4A West Regional track champions

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Natrona County Mustangs and Fillies put on a clinic at last year’s 4A West Regional Track meet. This year, the venue and the athletes changed, but the results did not for the black and orange. The Mustangs came away with 169 total...
Cheyenne Aquatics Center purchases new inflatables

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Aquatics Center will soon host a new attraction. With the purchase of two new water inflatables, they’re welcoming a new experience that can’t be found elsewhere in the region. “As far as I know, we are the only aquatic center...
Do Gooder: Hilton J McClendon Sr

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder award. This week’s recipient is Hilton J McClendon Sr. Hilton was nominated for his willingness to help others. A pastor and...
Frank Grillo Jefferson Award Finalist

Next Generation 911 has their first meeting- sotvo-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As technology expands, so does the need for greater emergency response. On Wednesday, WYDOT held its regular quarterly meeting. But they also held their first Public Safety Communications Commission meeting. Why Wyoming...
Windy with a Warm Up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The strong winds from the west all across the state caused lots of problems today with a number of partial closures along both interstate 80 and interstate 25. If there were not any partial closures near you, then you more likely saw moderate delays. The low pressure system attached to the cold front that just passed is moving up to the Canadian border while a lot of our shower activity locally is pushed its way out to the east thanks to those very strong winds. As we head into those overnight hours, most of the showers should be gone and winds will begin calming down before we start to see a little bit more winter activity in the northwest around Yellowstone and Jackson. The chance for some isolated sprinkles along the northern part of the state like Worland, Sheridan and Gillette are possible heading into late afternoon early evening tomorrow. Sunday looks to be much better with mostly clear skies and relatively calm winds.
WYDOT open Grand Avenue i-80 bridge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As construction season starts, WYDOT is opening one of their bridges ahead of schedule. “It is completed. They are still I believe still taking down some of the shoring some of the barriers and opening up some of the lanes to traffic. But umm as of right now the column has been fully repaired and it is operational for live traffic,” said Andrea Staley, Senior Public Relations Specialists- WYDOT.
Black smoke in Casper comes from Airports ARFF training

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Every year Casper citizens my find themselves looking to the clear blue sky and seeing clouds of black smoke coming from the airport. This may look alarming but is no cause for concern. This thick black smoke is almost certainly coming from the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF) training that is held twice a year at the Natrona County International Airport.
UW Trustees Add One-Time Payment for Some Employees to Pay Raise Plan

LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - University of Wyoming employees making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400 or $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, in the fiscal year that begins July 1. UW’s Board of Trustees today (Thursday) approved the plan...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to participate in Project Blue Light

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - To help kick of Police Week, which begins May 15, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is supplying Casper citizens with blue light bulbs. These bulbs are given out in conjuncture with Project Blue Light which was started to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The project was brought to the NCSO by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, along with Menard’s and the Brian Gross Memorial foundation.
Military Work Dog Eby retires Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A military working dog named Eby was retired today. After almost 7 years of service, the 90th Security Forces Squadron honored her service to the military. “She was my very first dog. She taught me what its like to be a handler. She really...
