Sectional Baseball: Greenbrier East tops Princeton; Beckley, Nicholas County and Wyoming East stay alive; West falls to Catholic

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Woodrow Wilson 4, Oak Hill 3

Oak Hill – Woodrow Wilson scored two runs in sixth inning for a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Oak Hill Wednesday in their Class AAA region 3, Section 2 elimination game.

Logan Williams and Micah Clay combined to strikeout 16 Red Devils, while allowing just four hits. Williams had two hits at the dish and Danny Dickenson had the lone RBI for the Flying Eagles on a sacrifice fly.

Trent Rider had a pair of hits for Oak Hill, including a double and drove in one run.

Woodrow Wilson will host Princeton Thursday in another elimination game.

Greenbrier East 9, Princeton 2

Fairlea – The Spartans scored eight runs across the first three innings to knock off Princeton 9-2 Wednesday and advance to the Class AAA region 3, Section 2 championship round starting Friday.

Chris Heaster had a double and three RBI, while Jake Roshau had a double, a single and two RBI.

Roshau pitched four scoreless innings throwing just 45 pitches and 40 of them were for strikes. Darris Boswell had two hits and Ashton Cochran drove in two runs for the Spartans.

Brock Halsey had a double and an RBI for Princeton who will play Beckley Thursday in a win or go home game.

Wyoming East 13, PikeView 7

New Richmond – Wyoming East pounded out 16 hits to offset 10 errors and went on to defeat PikeView 13-7 Wednesday in their Class AA Region 3, Section 1 elimination game.

Jacob Howard had three hits, including a home run and a triple and drove in three runs, while Chase Griffith had three hits and drove in four runs.

Tanner Whitten had a double, two singles and two RBI. Jacob Ellison also had a double and a pair of singles and scored three times.

Zach Rose had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers.

Wyoming East battles Bluefield Thursday. The Beavers need one win for the sectional championship, while the Warriors need two.

Charleston Catholic 3, Greenbrier West 1

Charleston – Freshman sensation Jonah DiCocco scattered five hits and allowed just one run, while striking out 10 batters to lead the Irish past the Cavaliers 3-2 Wednesday in Class A Region 3, Section 2 play.

Dale Boone was the tough-luck loser allowing just four hits and two earned runs.

Chase McClung had two hits , including a triple. Brayden McClung also had two hits, while Boone drove in the lone run for West.

Greenbrier West will host the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Midland Trail and Pocahontas County, Friday.

Catholic awaits the eventual winner Saturday.

Trail defeated Richwood 17-3 in five innings Wednesday, while Pocahontas County beat Webster County 19-18 in eight innings.

Nicholas County 12, Liberty 2 (6 innings)

Summersville – Nicholas County scored seven runs in the sixth inning to defeat Liberty 12-2 Wednesday in their Class AA Region 3, Section 2 elimination game.

Kendall Giles had three hits and Ira Mylott hit a double and drove in three runs to lead the Grizzlies.

Tristan Yeargo hit two doubles and had an RBI for the Raiders.

Nicholas County travels to Independence today for another elimination game.