ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Prep Track: Shady Spring girls take Region 3 title; Green hits new PR in the 200

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rxLQ_0fbGtUng00

Gallery by Brad Davis

Beckley – The track at Beckley, named after Pete Culicerto, holds many special memories for his son and Shady Spring girls track coach Vince Culicerto.

“On this track – geez, I ran on this track,” Vince Culicerto laughed. ” It goes way back to being a little kid running around with my dad on this track. I’d always go to meets with him every weekend.”

Culicerto keeps adding to the memory bank at the venue.

After years of the Class AA Region 3 championships being held in Charleston, the event was held in Beckley for the second straight year and once again Culicerto’s girls squad defended their regional title with a team win in Region 3 meet Wednesday.

The victory came with the Tigers edging out Nicholas County and Bluefield.

Culicerto figured Nicholas would be Shady’s stiffest competition and the Grizzlies didn’t disappoint but a turning point came in the 800-meter run where Shady placed second through fourth, stealing a few points they thought they could lose.

“Today I knew it would be tough with Nicholas,” Culicerto said. “They had some girls load up on some other events and they have some good quality girls so we knew it was going to be real, real tight. There towards the end I was feeling we might have lost it but our open 800 was huge. Mattea Huffman got third and Charlotte McGinnis had a big run and got second where Nicholas was supposed to be first and second and they had kind of been all year. So we kind of broke that up and then Abigail Honaker had a nice finish at fourth in the 800 and we won by eight. Ryen Keffer third place in the 200 and long jump were big points and the shuttle and relays did what they’ve been doing and each girl contributed and that’s how we got by with winning it.”

While the Nicholas girls came up short, the boys won the Region 3 crown by one point.

***

On the boys side Bluefield owned the 100-, 200- and 400-meter relay events, winning the 100 by two seconds, the 200 by seven seconds and the 400 by six seconds. Amir Hairston and Jacorian Green were the standouts for the Beavers with Hairston building a cushion in the middle leg spots of the 100 and 200 and Green expanding it as the anchor in both relays.

In the 100-meter relay the Beavers finished with a time of 44.47, following with a 1:32.03 mark in the 200. Both times top the squad’s times from last year’s state track meet and would’ve been good enough for the state championship.

As impressive as those times are, they both fall short of the state track meet records set by the 2017 100- and 200-meter Bluefield relay teams. That’s not lost on Hairston whose brother was on both of those championship squads.

“We’re trying to break records and go big,” Hairston said. “We basically have the same team as last year so we have some chemistry working together. We want that same record my brother Shemar and them have. We’re trying to chase records.”

As individuals several Beavers stood out as well. Green, the reigning 200-meter state champion, set a new personal record in the event with a 22.72 run, easily securing his spot in Charleston as he hopes to defend his title. He also finished first in the 100, edging out Hairston in both events.

“I just feel like I have to defend my championship and keep me going,” Green said. “I still feel like there are some things I want to work on like coming out of my blocks and I’ll start faster. I catch my speed about 50 meters in but if I can start better I can lower my time.”

Carter King rounded out the individual achievements for the Beavers with a narrow victory in the 400.

***

There was a lot of change for the Wyoming East girls program this season.

Kerri Lookabill took over as the new head coach and the relay teams that went to the state meet last year lost two key components. It meant the Warriors had to reload and refocus if they wanted to return to Charleston.

They did just that, finishing third and in the 4×200 and 400, earning automatic trips to Charleston.

“We started out with some new runners that didn’t really know how to do this,” Lookabill said. “We focused the whole season on handoffs, handoffs, handoffs because that’s where you gain time. It just all came together and they’ve worked very hard all season and today they knew there was no tomorrow if they didn’t give it 110 percent and they did.”

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Full Results Class AA Region 3 Results. The top three finishers from each “Finals” event qualify for the state track meet. Full times will be unveiled after all regional results are verified and tallied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078uM5_0fbGtUng00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Shady Spring, WV
Sports
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
Bluefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Huge Texas Transfer

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers just got a lot better!. Tre Mitchell, a 6’9 forward/center originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has committed to play for the Mountaineers. Mitchell played for the Texas Longhorns last season, but prior to joining Texas, Mitchell was dominant at UMASS, where...
BASKETBALL
Lootpress

Statewide 2022 Golden Horseshoe Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Meadow Bridge High School releases schedule of upcoming events

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Meadow Bridge High School has released a schedule of upcoming events for the upcoming week. As Meadow Bridge students approach the close of the school year, the school has a number of events lined up to finish strong, including College Decision Day, a National Honor Society induction ceremony, and a graduation ceremony, among others.
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Huggins Building a Powerhouse Through the Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the addition of former Texas center Tre Mitchell, the West Virginia Mountaineers have moved up to the #2 team in the nation in incoming transfers. While Bob Huggins has not been a fan or proponent of the new transfer rules, Huggins is now learning...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Logan Turnpike dedication marker scheduled

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is the best Mexican restaurant in West Virginia?

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
RESTAURANTS
Lootpress

Fairmont State to host author Anna Pishner Harsh

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Thursday that Fairmont State University will host local author, Anna Pishner Harsh, at the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on Saturday, May 14 as part of its Second Saturday event series. During her appearance, Harsh will engage in the...
FAIRMONT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More yellow counties on West Virginia COVID map

CHARLESTON — Mostly green for the last few weeks, West Virginia’s County Alert System map is showing more yellow as the spread of COVID-19 continues to tick upward. Active cases across the state totaled 1,658, according to Friday’s update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The tally was 1,496 Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Primary Election Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Here are the results of the May 10, 2022 Primary Election in West Virginia for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wirt and Wood counties.
ELECTIONS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy