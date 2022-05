ST. LOUIS -- Six days. That's all it takes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, to go from top of the world, think you're advancing for the first time in seven years, imagining a matchup against one of the NHL's best, wondering what a packed Xcel Energy Center would be like for a Second Round game … six days separates that from the utter despair that comes with the stunning, bitter start to another offseason.

