FRESNO, Calif. — Brush in an area near the interchange where Hwy. 180 meets Hwy. 168 burned twice Thursday night, according to Fresno Co. firefighters. They said they were called to the area for a small brush fire that grew quickly just after 9:00 p.m. They were able to put it out quickly, and left the scene.

