ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A day after police announced that no charges would be filed, a top Placer County official released a statement acknowledging he was the driver who struck and killed 18-year-old Anthony Williams. On Thursday, the Rocklin Police Department said it had completed the investigation into the March 19 collision and determined the driver wasn’t at fault. Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle near Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Todd Leopold, Placer County’s Chief Executive Officer, released a statement on Friday that explained why he waited...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO