Los Angeles, CA

Patient extricated from car that fell down hillside in Hollywood Hills West: LAFD

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

A person is in critical condition after their car went down a hillside in Hollywood Hills West Wednesday evening.

The driver had to be extricated from their vehicle, which crashed near the 7700 block of Mulholland Drive at about 7 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department .

Search and rescue crews used a rope system to get down to the injured person and hoist them up the steep hillside.

The patient, whose name, age and gender were not disclosed, was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the department added .

KTLA

2 killed in Whittier crash

Two people died early Saturday morning following a crash in Whittier. The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, two vehicles crashed into each other for reasons that are under investigation. Video from the scene showed both vehicles, red and […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Car crash sparks fire in North Whittier: LACoFD

A brush fire was sparked by a car that went over the side of the road in North Whittier Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and sparked a small brush fire in the 3900 block of South Turnbull Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire is in an […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Fire out in Fullerton; street remains closed: Officials

A fire in Fullerton led to street closures and evacuations Saturday afternoon. Valencia Avenue was closed from Euclid Street to Brookhurst Road, and Commonwealth Avenue was closed from Basque Avenue to Euclid Street, the Fullerton Police Department announced on Twitter. “Evacuations have been made and Fullerton Fire is on scene. Please avoid the area,” the […]
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA

LAFD debuts first electric fire truck in nation

The Los Angeles City Fire Department is now the first in the country to have an electric fire engine. The Department unveiled the truck Saturday morning outside the LAFD historical museum in Hollywood. The fire truck was custom-made by Rosenbauer, a manufacturing company in Austria that builds tools and equipment for firefighters. In addition to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Brush fires break out along 118 Fwy in San Fernando Valley

A pair of brush fires burned alongside the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch Friday night. Reports of fire first surfaced at 8:45 p.m., with one near the freeway and Reseda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. That blaze was under control within an hour, and 74 firefighters battled the blaze, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAFD fights small brush fire in Brentwood

A quarter-acre brush fire in Brentwood has Los Angeles Fire Department personnel putting out flare-ups Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at about 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, and the LAFD said 30 firefighters were able to knock down the flames in 21 minutes. However, about a half hour after […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
