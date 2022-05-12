Terminally ill mother saving for funeral in cost-of-living crisis
A mother with terminal cancer says she will struggle to heat her home this winter as she makes financial...www.bbc.com
A mother with terminal cancer says she will struggle to heat her home this winter as she makes financial...www.bbc.com
Please someone out there set up a go-fund for her .I hope I'm trying it correctly.God bless . Sending prayers your way .
And there are people complaining about getting evicted for not paying their rent for months…😩
Comments / 11