Terminally ill mother saving for funeral in cost-of-living crisis

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother with terminal cancer says she will struggle to heat her home this winter as she makes financial...

christine kelly
2d ago

Please someone out there set up a go-fund for her .I hope I'm trying it correctly.God bless . Sending prayers your way .

cait
3d ago

And there are people complaining about getting evicted for not paying their rent for months…😩

