Office Hours with NBDC

Sundering Microcosm is a collection of selected works from Omaha based artist, Jave Yoshimoto. The mix of works include screen printed pieces, as well as laser cut relief sculptures built at Nebraska Innovation Studio. The works displayed focus on stories gathered from his travels across the country and internationally, based on manmade and natural disasters, as well as humanitarian issues based on his encounters with international refugees in Greece, as well as the volunteers he had worked with at Lighthouse Relief, a Swedish non-profit organization focused on providing dignified humanitarian relief, and his observations of the effect of the pandemic on our daily lives.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO