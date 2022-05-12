ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Office Hours with NBDC

 3 days ago

Staff from the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) will hold office hours at Nebraska Innovation Campus...

Emergency alert beacons coming to campus

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is adding an additional layer to its system that alerts the campus community to emergency situations. Marked by temporary, blue tape X’s on campus walls, a network of Alertus Beacons is being installed within buildings across City and East campuses. When complete, the bright yellow devices will signal emergency alerts via sound, flashing lights and a text display, instantly informing nearby students, faculty, staff and visitors to danger.
Carstens retiring from Libraries after 27 years

Donna Carstens, secretarial associate in the Dean’s Office of the University Libraries, is retiring after 27 years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A celebration of service will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 27 in Love Library South, Room 218. A card and memory book will be available in the Dean’s Office (LLS 318) for signing and well wishes. If unable to sign card in person, send an email with congratulations to Rebecca Ankenbrand at rankenbrand2@unl.edu.
Keasling tells graduates to pursue passions, inspire others

Renowned scientist Jay Keasling encouraged the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s spring graduates to find and develop their passions, help others pursue their passions, and take big chances. Full list of graduates | Featured grads | Program. Keasling, Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkley, and...
Lincoln, NE
Earthstock success powered by student duo

Two University of Nebraska–Lincoln environmental studies majors harnessed their passion and education to plan (in a matter of months) EarthStock, a celebration of the planet in April. EarthStock is a series of events hosted by sustainability-related campus entities to educate and unite Huskers around the common goal of a...
14 graduating seniors earn University Honors Program awards

Fourteen graduating seniors have earned awards from the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The Outstanding Honors Leadership Award recognizes an honors graduate who has made the most significant and lasting impact to the Honors Program through their leadership. This year, the award was given to two students: Troy Scheer of Gretna and Lizbeth Daniela Chavez of Grand Island.
Free Group Fitness Week

All fitness classes are free May 8–14 at the Campus Recreation Center and the Recreation & Wellness Center. Pre-register for a spot in the classes using the Mindbody App. For more information contact Annalisa Mazza, group fitness coordinator, at amazza6@unl.edu.
International Quilt Museum anniversary celebration is May 20-21

The International Quilt Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary on May 20-21. The celebration opens with a keynote address by Penny McMorris, former adviser to Robert and Ardis James, at 5 p.m. May 20 in the museum's reception hall. The celebration continues May 21 with panels featuring the museum's founding...
Sundering Microcosm, An Art Exhibition

Sundering Microcosm is a collection of selected works from Omaha based artist, Jave Yoshimoto. The mix of works include screen printed pieces, as well as laser cut relief sculptures built at Nebraska Innovation Studio. The works displayed focus on stories gathered from his travels across the country and internationally, based on manmade and natural disasters, as well as humanitarian issues based on his encounters with international refugees in Greece, as well as the volunteers he had worked with at Lighthouse Relief, a Swedish non-profit organization focused on providing dignified humanitarian relief, and his observations of the effect of the pandemic on our daily lives.
Long in the tooth | Photo of the Week

Archie the mammoth has his teeth polished and rinsed by J.R. Elkins (left) and Preston Painter of G&M Window Service. The spring teeth cleaning was part of an annual bath and wax that helps keep the Columbian mammoth sculpture looking its best when greeting visitors to the University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. The recent removal of Archie’s Husker-branded mask has allowed those visitors to gaze into his mammoth maw for the first time since July 2020.
Grammy winner Elling headlines Jazz in June lineup

This year’s Jazz in June lineup features a two-time Grammy Award winner, a Minneapolis-based group with a New Orleans-inspired sound and a couple of Nebraska favorites. The free concert series, now in its 31st year, takes place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in June in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden, west of Sheldon Museum of Art. A market offers food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday. The concert series is produced by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with support from the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LINCOLN, NE

