W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival, presented by Field & Main Bank, announces 2022 schedule. It’s here, it’s here! The Henderson Music Preservation Society has officially announced the lineup for Year 30 of the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival and it’s shaping up to be the best yet! Artists will perform on stage in Audubon Mill Park on the Henderson riverfront on June 15-18. The Handy Happy Hours and Lunch Breaks in downtown Henderson will start Monday, June 13 and last throughout the week. The popular Zydeco Night Red Beans and Rice Dinner will take place on Thursday, June 16. And now for the main event: the music!

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO