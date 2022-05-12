“Maryfran Sowers Memorial Symposium”: U-M School of Public Health Center for Midlife Science.

Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
All invited to pick up trash, clear invasive species, and help OSI staffers with other minor beautification projects. Wear long pants, sturdy closed-toed shoes, and a mask if not vaccinated; tools and gloves provided. 3–5 p.m., Bandemer Park (off Lakeshore Dr.). Free. sreynolds@a2gov.org.
Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
Recital by trumpet player Gabrielle Rock and friends, including pianist Kathryn Goodson, organist Lucia Skrobola, and bassoonist Emily O’Donnell. Program TBA. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
Outdoor performance by the popular acoustic duo of twin brothers Laszlo and Sandor Slomovits. Their repertoire includes sing-alongs, folk songs from around the world, and upbeat originals about life’s simple pleasures, performed on more than a dozen instruments. Bring things to sit on. 1500 Scio Church Rd. Free. 761-9320.
All invited to join a race down the River Raisin ending at Mill Pond. Classes for 2-person and single canoeists and kayakers in different age categories. Trophies to the top 3 finishers in each class. Refreshments. Noon, Fellows Bridge, Sharon Hollow. $20 entry fee. Preregistration required at bit.ly/manchestercanoerace. 330-0029.
The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
The younger brother of the late Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin is a veteran folk-style songwriter known for his observant, playful story-songs and emotionally direct ballads. 8 p.m., FUMC Green Wood Church, 1001 Green Rd. at Glazier Way. Tickets $20 in advance at greenwoodcoffeehouse.org and at the door. 665-8558.
Bill Gourley directs this 85-member volunteer ensemble in the premiere of a commissioned work by Satoshi Yagisawa, and another work dedicated to the band by Max Plank, former EMU director of bands. Also, Elmer Bernstein’s score for the The Magnificent Seven, Cesarini’s Arizona, Smith’s Heal, Curnow’s In the Valley of the Sun, and Takahashi’s Gold Rush! 3 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker, Dexter. Free. 426–2734.
May 13-15. Adrienne Pisoni directs young local actors—the same cast that rehearsed this show before it was waylaid by the pandemic 2 years ago—in Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin’s musical. The story, based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, centers on a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis who loves reading and overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school. Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, called the original Broadway production “a sweet and sharp-witted work … which ... turns dark and sodden anxieties into bright and buoyant fantasies.” 7 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.), 1 p.m. (Sat.), & 2 p.m. (Sun.), Power Center. Tickets $15 (age 18 & under and 65 & over, $10) in advance at muto.umich.edu, and (if available) at the door. 763-8587.
