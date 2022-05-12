Rummage Sale: Old St. Patrick’s Church.

There's no Polish Country Fair this Memorial Day weekend, and if you are upset, Orchard Lake police want you to know: Don't blame us, we're not the reason why it was canceled. "I think it's very simple," Orchard Lake Police Chief William Nicholson told the Free Press on Friday. "The school made a decision to not go forward with the fair anymore, and I think people think there is more to it and they are trying to make a story that is just not there."

ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO