Rummage Sale: Old St. Patrick’s Church.

Damien Crutcher leads this horn, wind, and percussion ensemble in a program to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary highlighted by excerpts from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess featuring virtuoso saxophone soloist Timothy McAllister, a U-M music professor. Also, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Toccata Marziale, contemporary African American composer Anthony Barfield’s Here We Rest, John Philip Sousa’s “Bullets and Bayonets,” Norman Dello Joio’s Variants on a Medieval Tune, and more. 3 p.m., Hill Auditorium. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $20 (students, $12; kids 5 & under, free) in advance at mutotix.umich.edu and at the door. 763-8587.
