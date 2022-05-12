ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Rummage Sale: Old St. Patrick’s Church.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 12 & 13. Sale of adult and...

Gemini: Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Outdoor performance by the popular acoustic duo of twin brothers Laszlo and Sandor Slomovits. Their repertoire includes sing-alongs, folk songs from around the world, and upbeat originals about life’s simple pleasures, performed on more than a dozen instruments. Bring things to sit on. 1500 Scio Church Rd. Free. 761-9320.
RELIGION
Ann Arbor Orchid Society Monthly Meeting.

Speaker & topic TBA. Also, an orchid raffle table and show-and-tell by members. 2–5 p.m., U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. Dixboro. Free; metered parking. AnnArborOrchids@aol.com.
ANN ARBOR, MI
American Guild of Organists Recital.

AGO members play St. Andrew’s Church’s new Richards, Fowkes & Co. organ. Program TBA. 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division. Free. 741-0659.
RELIGION
Annual Huron River Day: Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tom Chapin: Green Wood Coffee House Series (First United Methodist Church).

The younger brother of the late Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin is a veteran folk-style songwriter known for his observant, playful story-songs and emotionally direct ballads. 8 p.m., FUMC Green Wood Church, 1001 Green Rd. at Glazier Way. Tickets $20 in advance at greenwoodcoffeehouse.org and at the door. 665-8558.
MUSIC
“Trumpet, Bassoon, & Keyboards”: Northside Community Church.

Recital by trumpet player Gabrielle Rock and friends, including pianist Kathryn Goodson, organist Lucia Skrobola, and bassoonist Emily O’Donnell. Program TBA. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION
“Ark Animal Encounters”: Waterloo Natural History Association.

Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
“Buddha’s Birthday Celebration”: Zen Buddhist Temple.

The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Elias Brothers Big Boy seems to be indeed closed

The Elias Brothers Big Boy Restaurant on West Superior Street near the U.S.-131 expressway indeed appears to be closed permanently. Tonya Lyons, administrator of the Wayland Community Chapter Facebook page, commented today, “Yes it’s true Big Boy in Wayland is closed permanently! Just thought I would post this since we’ve been getting this question asked a lot!”
WAYLAND, MI
Elana Arian: Temple Beth Emeth Community Concert.

This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
RELIGION
“Tea 101”: Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

Zingerman’s Deli tea specialist Jackson Konwinski discusses and offers tastings of 10 types of tea, served with Zingerman’s Bakehouse tea cake and bread. 9-11 a.m., Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit St. Tickets $35. Preregistration required at zingermansdeli.com/events. delievents@zingermans.com, 663–3354.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Detroit Free Press

Orchard Lake police on Polish Country Fair cancellation: Don't blame us

There's no Polish Country Fair this Memorial Day weekend, and if you are upset, Orchard Lake police want you to know: Don't blame us, we're not the reason why it was canceled. "I think it's very simple," Orchard Lake Police Chief William Nicholson told the Free Press on Friday. "The school made a decision to not go forward with the fair anymore, and I think people think there is more to it and they are trying to make a story that is just not there."
ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, MI
“Peter Pan”: St. Andrew’s Players.

May 14 & 15. Norm Richert directs local actors in this 1954 Broadway show, based on the 1911 J. M. Barrie play, about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Music by “Moose” Charlap with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh. 7 p.m. (Sat.), 4 p.m. (Sun.), St. Andrew’s, 306 N. Division. Mask required. $10 (kids, $5). Preregistration required at our.show/standrewsaa/peterpan.
THEATER & DANCE
The Blues Chillun’: Music at Sequoia Place.

Acoustic vintage and contemporary blues by the duo of Terraplanes singer-guitarist Jerry Mack and singer-harmonica player Dick Spartacus. 12:30–1:30 p.m., Sequoia Place, 1131 N. Maple. Mask and proof of Covid vaccination required. Free, donations encouraged. 373–3560.
MUSIC
“Heart Walk & 5K Run”: American Heart Association Fundraiser.

Noncompetitive walks of 1 and 3 miles and a 5K run to raise funds for heart disease research and education. 8:30 check in for a 10 a.m. start time, Rynearson Stadium, 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti. Fee TBA; for updates, see bit.ly/heartwalkrun. sarah.spitzley@heart.org (517) 526–5661.
YPSILANTI, MI
“A Concert at the Hill”: Farmington Concert Band.

Damien Crutcher leads this horn, wind, and percussion ensemble in a program to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary highlighted by excerpts from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess featuring virtuoso saxophone soloist Timothy McAllister, a U-M music professor. Also, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Toccata Marziale, contemporary African American composer Anthony Barfield’s Here We Rest, John Philip Sousa’s “Bullets and Bayonets,” Norman Dello Joio’s Variants on a Medieval Tune, and more. 3 p.m., Hill Auditorium. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $20 (students, $12; kids 5 & under, free) in advance at mutotix.umich.edu and at the door. 763-8587.
FARMINGTON, MI
40th Anniversary Concert: Dexter Community Band.

Bill Gourley directs this 85-member volunteer ensemble in the premiere of a commissioned work by Satoshi Yagisawa, and another work dedicated to the band by Max Plank, former EMU director of bands. Also, Elmer Bernstein’s score for the The Magnificent Seven, Cesarini’s Arizona, Smith’s Heal, Curnow’s In the Valley of the Sun, and Takahashi’s Gold Rush! 3 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker, Dexter. Free. 426–2734.
MUSIC

