“From Now On: Spring Concert”: Ypsilanti Community Choir.

The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
Damien Crutcher leads this horn, wind, and percussion ensemble in a program to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary highlighted by excerpts from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess featuring virtuoso saxophone soloist Timothy McAllister, a U-M music professor. Also, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Toccata Marziale, contemporary African American composer Anthony Barfield’s Here We Rest, John Philip Sousa’s “Bullets and Bayonets,” Norman Dello Joio’s Variants on a Medieval Tune, and more. 3 p.m., Hill Auditorium. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $20 (students, $12; kids 5 & under, free) in advance at mutotix.umich.edu and at the door. 763-8587.
Music director David Schultz conducts this volunteer ensemble in the highly regarded young Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer Stephanie Anne Boyd’s House of Fountains and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Also, a concerto TBA featuring the winner of the orchestra’s annual youth concerto competition. 7 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker (south off Shield from Baker Rd.), Dexter. Free. 726-0070.
Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
Apr. 29, May 13 & 27. All invited to tell a story, dance, juggle, put on a puppet show, read a poem, or share another talent at this open mic. Acts must be under 10 minutes. Also, a few vendors welcome to sell crafts. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Dreamland Theater, 26 N. Washington, Ypsilanti. Free ($5 donation suggested). Preregistration required by performers at bit.ly/sandboxact and by vendors at bit.ly/sandboxvendor. facebook.com/TheaterDreamland info@dreamlandtheater.com.
Outdoor performance by the popular acoustic duo of twin brothers Laszlo and Sandor Slomovits. Their repertoire includes sing-alongs, folk songs from around the world, and upbeat originals about life’s simple pleasures, performed on more than a dozen instruments. Bring things to sit on. 1500 Scio Church Rd. Free. 761-9320.
Recital by trumpet player Gabrielle Rock and friends, including pianist Kathryn Goodson, organist Lucia Skrobola, and bassoonist Emily O’Donnell. Program TBA. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
(Hayao Miyazaki, 2008). Dubbed (Sun. & Wed.) and subtitled (Mon.) screenings of this anime fantasy about a young boy who develops a relationship with a goldfish princess who longs to become human. 3 p.m. (Sun.) and 7 p.m. (Mon. & Wed.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
The younger brother of the late Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin is a veteran folk-style songwriter known for his observant, playful story-songs and emotionally direct ballads. 8 p.m., FUMC Green Wood Church, 1001 Green Rd. at Glazier Way. Tickets $20 in advance at greenwoodcoffeehouse.org and at the door. 665-8558.
This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
May 14 & 15. Norm Richert directs local actors in this 1954 Broadway show, based on the 1911 J. M. Barrie play, about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Music by “Moose” Charlap with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh. 7 p.m. (Sat.), 4 p.m. (Sun.), St. Andrew’s, 306 N. Division. Mask required. $10 (kids, $5). Preregistration required at our.show/standrewsaa/peterpan.
All invited to join a race down the River Raisin ending at Mill Pond. Classes for 2-person and single canoeists and kayakers in different age categories. Trophies to the top 3 finishers in each class. Refreshments. Noon, Fellows Bridge, Sharon Hollow. $20 entry fee. Preregistration required at bit.ly/manchestercanoerace. 330-0029.
The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
Zingerman’s Deli tea specialist Jackson Konwinski discusses and offers tastings of 10 types of tea, served with Zingerman’s Bakehouse tea cake and bread. 9-11 a.m., Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit St. Tickets $35. Preregistration required at zingermansdeli.com/events. delievents@zingermans.com, 663–3354.
