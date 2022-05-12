ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Michigan Button Society Presentation: Chelsea Historical Society.

Cover picture for the articleButton Society members discuss the history of buttons, why people...

Ann Arbor Orchid Society Monthly Meeting.

Speaker & topic TBA. Also, an orchid raffle table and show-and-tell by members. 2–5 p.m., U-M Matthaei Botanical Gardens, 1800 N. Dixboro. Free; metered parking. AnnArborOrchids@aol.com.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Ark Animal Encounters”: Waterloo Natural History Association.

Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
American Guild of Organists Recital.

AGO members play St. Andrew’s Church’s new Richards, Fowkes & Co. organ. Program TBA. 4 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division. Free. 741-0659.
RELIGION
Annual Huron River Day: Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Critter House Open Hours”: Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
MICHIGAN STATE
“Yang and Olivia”: Northside Community Church.

The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION
#Button Society#Chelsea Senior Center
Elana Arian: Temple Beth Emeth Community Concert.

This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
RELIGION
U-M Kelsey Museum of Archaeology Saturday Sampler.

May 14 & 27. Docent-led virtual tours. May 14: “A Glimpse of the Kelsey.” May 27: “Greek Mythology in Daily Life.” 2–3 p.m., for URL see lsa.umich.edu/kelsey. Free. 764–9304.
MUSEUMS
Tom Chapin: Green Wood Coffee House Series (First United Methodist Church).

The younger brother of the late Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin is a veteran folk-style songwriter known for his observant, playful story-songs and emotionally direct ballads. 8 p.m., FUMC Green Wood Church, 1001 Green Rd. at Glazier Way. Tickets $20 in advance at greenwoodcoffeehouse.org and at the door. 665-8558.
MUSIC
“Trumpet, Bassoon, & Keyboards”: Northside Community Church.

Recital by trumpet player Gabrielle Rock and friends, including pianist Kathryn Goodson, organist Lucia Skrobola, and bassoonist Emily O’Donnell. Program TBA. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
RELIGION
Sound Healing Concert: Enlightened Soul Center.

John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
MUSIC
“Summer Plans!”: Ann Arbor Concert Band.

Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Tea 101”: Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

Zingerman’s Deli tea specialist Jackson Konwinski discusses and offers tastings of 10 types of tea, served with Zingerman’s Bakehouse tea cake and bread. 9-11 a.m., Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit St. Tickets $35. Preregistration required at zingermansdeli.com/events. delievents@zingermans.com, 663–3354.
FOOD & DRINKS
“Ponyo”: Fathom Events.

(Hayao Miyazaki, 2008). Dubbed (Sun. & Wed.) and subtitled (Mon.) screenings of this anime fantasy about a young boy who develops a relationship with a goldfish princess who longs to become human. 3 p.m. (Sun.) and 7 p.m. (Mon. & Wed.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
“Buddha’s Birthday Celebration”: Zen Buddhist Temple.

The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Know Obstacles: Oz’s Music Environment.

All invited to play instruments, sing songs, and tell jokes with members of this band comprised of kids and adults with special needs. Spectators welcome. 3:30 p.m., 1920 Packard St. Free. 662–8283.
MUSIC

