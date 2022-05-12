"Rumors": PTD Productions.

Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.

