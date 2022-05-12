“Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine”: Purple Rose Theatre Company.

(Hayao Miyazaki, 2008). Dubbed (Sun. & Wed.) and subtitled (Mon.) screenings of this anime fantasy about a young boy who develops a relationship with a goldfish princess who longs to become human. 3 p.m. (Sun.) and 7 p.m. (Mon. & Wed.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
Acoustic vintage and contemporary blues by the duo of Terraplanes singer-guitarist Jerry Mack and singer-harmonica player Dick Spartacus. 12:30–1:30 p.m., Sequoia Place, 1131 N. Maple. Mask and proof of Covid vaccination required. Free, donations encouraged. 373–3560.
May 14 & 15. Norm Richert directs local actors in this 1954 Broadway show, based on the 1911 J. M. Barrie play, about the boy who wouldn’t grow up. Music by “Moose” Charlap with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh. 7 p.m. (Sat.), 4 p.m. (Sun.), St. Andrew’s, 306 N. Division. Mask required. $10 (kids, $5). Preregistration required at our.show/standrewsaa/peterpan.
John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
(Steven Lisberger, 1982). Sci-fi action-adventure film in which a computer programmer played by Jeff Bridges is transported into the software of a video game, and attempts to escape. One of the first films to use computer-generated imagery (CGI), for which it was praised. The storyline, however, was criticized as incoherent. 7:30 p.m. Michigan Theater. Proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Tickets $10.50 unless otherwise noted (children under 12, students, seniors age 65 & older, & U.S. veterans, $8.50; MTF members, $8) in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see MichTheater.org. Different times.
Bill Gourley directs this 85-member volunteer ensemble in the premiere of a commissioned work by Satoshi Yagisawa, and another work dedicated to the band by Max Plank, former EMU director of bands. Also, Elmer Bernstein’s score for the The Magnificent Seven, Cesarini’s Arizona, Smith’s Heal, Curnow’s In the Valley of the Sun, and Takahashi’s Gold Rush! 3 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker, Dexter. Free. 426–2734.
Damien Crutcher leads this horn, wind, and percussion ensemble in a program to celebrate the group’s 55th anniversary highlighted by excerpts from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess featuring virtuoso saxophone soloist Timothy McAllister, a U-M music professor. Also, Ralph Vaughn Williams’ Toccata Marziale, contemporary African American composer Anthony Barfield’s Here We Rest, John Philip Sousa’s “Bullets and Bayonets,” Norman Dello Joio’s Variants on a Medieval Tune, and more. 3 p.m., Hill Auditorium. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $20 (students, $12; kids 5 & under, free) in advance at mutotix.umich.edu and at the door. 763-8587.
May 13-15. Adrienne Pisoni directs young local actors—the same cast that rehearsed this show before it was waylaid by the pandemic 2 years ago—in Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin’s musical. The story, based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, centers on a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis who loves reading and overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school. Ben Brantley, writing for the New York Times, called the original Broadway production “a sweet and sharp-witted work … which ... turns dark and sodden anxieties into bright and buoyant fantasies.” 7 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.), 1 p.m. (Sat.), & 2 p.m. (Sun.), Power Center. Tickets $15 (age 18 & under and 65 & over, $10) in advance at muto.umich.edu, and (if available) at the door. 763-8587.
Music director David Schultz conducts this volunteer ensemble in the highly regarded young Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer Stephanie Anne Boyd’s House of Fountains and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Also, a concerto TBA featuring the winner of the orchestra’s annual youth concerto competition. 7 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker (south off Shield from Baker Rd.), Dexter. Free. 726-0070.
May 13-15. Steven Askew directs high school students in Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, and Herbert Kretzmer’s musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s sweeping epic of 19th-century Parisian life, a large-canvas tale of human fallibility centered on a petty criminal who reinvents himself as a model citizen and becomes a town mayor and then, after another stint in jail, befriends a single mother whom he attempts to rescue from her grim circumstances. 7:30 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.), 2 p.m. (Sat. & Sun.), Skyline High School, 2552 N. Maple. Mask required. Ticket price TBA, see Ptguild.org. 994-2191.
This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
May 13 & 14. A South Lyon native and EMU grad who now lives in L.A., Heffron specializes in observations about the indignities and absurdities of life, delivering sharply funny jokes on topics such as marriage performance reviews and unnecessary furniture. He won the 2nd season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, has appeared on the Tonight Show, and has a special currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Preceded by 2 opening acts TBA. Alcohol is served. 7:30 p.m. (Fri. & Sat.) & 5 p.m. (Sat.), 212 S. Fourth Ave. $30 reserved seating in advance at etix.com and general admission at the door. 996–9080.
This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
Apr. 29, May 13 & 27. All invited to tell a story, dance, juggle, put on a puppet show, read a poem, or share another talent at this open mic. Acts must be under 10 minutes. Also, a few vendors welcome to sell crafts. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Dreamland Theater, 26 N. Washington, Ypsilanti. Free ($5 donation suggested). Preregistration required by performers at bit.ly/sandboxact and by vendors at bit.ly/sandboxvendor. facebook.com/TheaterDreamland info@dreamlandtheater.com.
The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
Comments / 0