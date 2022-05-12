“Meet the Maker: Dinner with Boonville Barn Collective”: Zingerman’s Delicatessen.

This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
Acoustic vintage and contemporary blues by the duo of Terraplanes singer-guitarist Jerry Mack and singer-harmonica player Dick Spartacus. 12:30–1:30 p.m., Sequoia Place, 1131 N. Maple. Mask and proof of Covid vaccination required. Free, donations encouraged. 373–3560.
Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
In this episode Otto and Toby mark the show’s 2-year anniversary by looking back at all their adventures. Also, George and Katie wait for their pizza to finish cooking, and Lucy gets another letter from Clarissa. AADL.TV. Free. 327–4200.
(Hayao Miyazaki, 2008). Dubbed (Sun. & Wed.) and subtitled (Mon.) screenings of this anime fantasy about a young boy who develops a relationship with a goldfish princess who longs to become human. 3 p.m. (Sun.) and 7 p.m. (Mon. & Wed.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
All invited to join a race down the River Raisin ending at Mill Pond. Classes for 2-person and single canoeists and kayakers in different age categories. Trophies to the top 3 finishers in each class. Refreshments. Noon, Fellows Bridge, Sharon Hollow. $20 entry fee. Preregistration required at bit.ly/manchestercanoerace. 330-0029.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The tenth annual 626 Night Market will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day Weekend. The fair is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature over 200 local vendors selling merchandise, food, art supplies and more.
The younger brother of the late Harry Chapin, Tom Chapin is a veteran folk-style songwriter known for his observant, playful story-songs and emotionally direct ballads. 8 p.m., FUMC Green Wood Church, 1001 Green Rd. at Glazier Way. Tickets $20 in advance at greenwoodcoffeehouse.org and at the door. 665-8558.
John Steinbauer performs meditative music using crystal bowls. 7-9 p.m., ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. Masks required if unvaccinated. $20 at the door. john.energyinmotion@yahoo.com, enlightenedsoulcenter.com, (248) 445-2590.
Apr. 29, May 13 & 27. All invited to tell a story, dance, juggle, put on a puppet show, read a poem, or share another talent at this open mic. Acts must be under 10 minutes. Also, a few vendors welcome to sell crafts. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), Dreamland Theater, 26 N. Washington, Ypsilanti. Free ($5 donation suggested). Preregistration required by performers at bit.ly/sandboxact and by vendors at bit.ly/sandboxvendor. facebook.com/TheaterDreamland info@dreamlandtheater.com.
May 15 & 29. All invited to watch races between club members and any others who want to enter (free) in their own sailboats. May 15 (12:30 p.m.): “Spring Sunfish Regatta” features sailing dinghies less than 14 feet. May 29 (1 p.m.): “Dan Rice Memorial Regatta”: a variety of craft under 20 feet compete in a race dedicated to the club’s longtime coach. Various times, Baseline Lake, 8010 Strawberry Lake Rd., left from Mast off North Territorial. Free. Preregistration required to race at michigansailingclub.org.
This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
Noncompetitive walks of 1 and 3 miles and a 5K run to raise funds for heart disease research and education. 8:30 check in for a 10 a.m. start time, Rynearson Stadium, 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti. Fee TBA; for updates, see bit.ly/heartwalkrun. sarah.spitzley@heart.org (517) 526–5661.
Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
The most festive occasion of the Buddhist year. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with meditation. At 10 a.m., the traditional “Buddha’s Birthday Service” with chanting, bathing of the baby buddha, and a children’s celebratory blessing service. At 8 p.m., chanting and lighting of traditional lotus lanterns, along with scriptural readings. 9:30 a.m.—8:30 p.m., Zen Buddhist Temple, 1214 Packard at Wells. Mask required. Free. zenbuddhisttemple.org, annarborzentemple@gmail.com, 761-6520.
