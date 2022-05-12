“Voting Down-Ballot Elections”: Washtenaw Regional Organizing Coalition.

All invited to pick up trash, clear invasive species, and help OSI staffers with other minor beautification projects. Wear long pants, sturdy closed-toed shoes, and a mask if not vaccinated; tools and gloves provided. 3–5 p.m., Bandemer Park (off Lakeshore Dr.). Free. sreynolds@a2gov.org.
All invited to join a race down the River Raisin ending at Mill Pond. Classes for 2-person and single canoeists and kayakers in different age categories. Trophies to the top 3 finishers in each class. Refreshments. Noon, Fellows Bridge, Sharon Hollow. $20 entry fee. Preregistration required at bit.ly/manchestercanoerace. 330-0029.
Ark Animal Encounters (Webberville, MI) owner Rebecca Barrett displays her menagerie of live animals, guides hands-on interactions with them, and talks about their lives and characteristics. 2–3 p.m., Eddy Discovery Center, 17030 Bush Rd., Chelsea. $2 (families, $5). Space limited; preregistration required. $11 ($16 at the gate) recreation passport required. 475–3170.
This popular festival features lots of family-oriented nature activities, including children’s art and science activities, a chance to try stand-up paddle boarding, fishing activities with tools and instruction, and more. Live music TBA. $5 canoe and kayak rentals. Food trucks. Ride your bike to the festival and receive a free boat rental. Noon–4 p.m., Gallup Park, 3000 Fuller Rd. (both sides of Huron Pkwy.). Free admission. 794–6240.
Mar. 15 & 29. A chance to view LSNC birds of prey and Critter House animals, which include frogs, turtles, snakes, and other species native to Michigan. 1–4 p.m., LSNC, 1831 Traver. $5 suggested donation ($20/family). Mask required in indoor spaces. LesliesNC.org, 997–1553.
Noncompetitive walks of 1 and 3 miles and a 5K run to raise funds for heart disease research and education. 8:30 check in for a 10 a.m. start time, Rynearson Stadium, 799 N. Hewitt Rd., Ypsilanti. Fee TBA; for updates, see bit.ly/heartwalkrun. sarah.spitzley@heart.org (517) 526–5661.
Outdoor performance by the popular acoustic duo of twin brothers Laszlo and Sandor Slomovits. Their repertoire includes sing-alongs, folk songs from around the world, and upbeat originals about life’s simple pleasures, performed on more than a dozen instruments. Bring things to sit on. 1500 Scio Church Rd. Free. 761-9320.
The husband-and-wife touring duo of Yang Liu and Olivia Tsai perform chamber music for violin and piano, including transcriptions of Chinese music for Western instruments and pieces by Western Romantic masters such as Tchaikovsky, Puccini, and Brahms. 5:30 p.m., Northside Community Church, 929 Barton Dr. Free. Livestream available at crowdcast.io/e/yang-and-olivia-at/register. NorthsideCommunityA2@gmail.com.
May 15 & 29. All invited to watch races between club members and any others who want to enter (free) in their own sailboats. May 15 (12:30 p.m.): “Spring Sunfish Regatta” features sailing dinghies less than 14 feet. May 29 (1 p.m.): “Dan Rice Memorial Regatta”: a variety of craft under 20 feet compete in a race dedicated to the club’s longtime coach. Various times, Baseline Lake, 8010 Strawberry Lake Rd., left from Mast off North Territorial. Free. Preregistration required to race at michigansailingclub.org.
This versatile musician—a singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumental string player, prayer leader, and recording artist—is regarded as one of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music. “Elana sings impeccably and her instrumental work is fantastic,” says an Amazon reviewer. “She is somehow able to express in music the strength, resilience, hope and sorrow that are hallmarks of the history of Jewish people everywhere.” 7 p.m., Temple Beth Emeth, 2309 Packard. Mask required. Free. tbe@templebethemeth.org.
(Steven Lisberger, 1982). Sci-fi action-adventure film in which a computer programmer played by Jeff Bridges is transported into the software of a video game, and attempts to escape. One of the first films to use computer-generated imagery (CGI), for which it was praised. The storyline, however, was criticized as incoherent. 7:30 p.m. Michigan Theater. Proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Tickets $10.50 unless otherwise noted (children under 12, students, seniors age 65 & older, & U.S. veterans, $8.50; MTF members, $8) in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see MichTheater.org. Different times.
Pioneer High School band director David Leach, a finalist for the position of the band’s new conductor, leads this local volunteer ensemble in a program of 19th- and 20th-century compositions, including John Williams’ Liberty Fanfare, commissioned to celebrate the centennial of the Statue of Liberty, and the buoyant “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from Gustav Holst’s The Planets suite. Also, Rossano Galante’s Sailing with Whales, Otto Schwarz’s Mont Blanc, Ron Goodwin’s 633 Squadron, Eric Whitacre’s October, and Morten Lauridsen’s ethereal “O Magnum Mysterium.” The concert includes a solo performance of Joseph Horovitz’s Euphonium Concerto by the winner of the 2022 young artist scholarship, Pioneer High student and euphonium player Noah Vogel, and culminates in “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” an elegant concert band standard adapted from Wagner’s opera Lohengrin. 2 p.m., Michigan Theater. Tickets $10 (kids age 14 & under, free) in advance at michtheater.org and at the door. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required for all patrons over the age of 12. Attendees under the age of 12 have their temperature checked at the door. aaband.org, 478–7515.
Zingerman’s Deli tea specialist Jackson Konwinski discusses and offers tastings of 10 types of tea, served with Zingerman’s Bakehouse tea cake and bread. 9-11 a.m., Zingerman’s Deli, 422 Detroit St. Tickets $35. Preregistration required at zingermansdeli.com/events. delievents@zingermans.com, 663–3354.
Music director David Schultz conducts this volunteer ensemble in the highly regarded young Michigan-born, Manhattan-based composer Stephanie Anne Boyd’s House of Fountains and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. Also, a concerto TBA featuring the winner of the orchestra’s annual youth concerto competition. 7 p.m., Dexter Center for the Performing Arts, Dexter High School, 2200 N. Parker (south off Shield from Baker Rd.), Dexter. Free. 726-0070.
(Hayao Miyazaki, 2008). Dubbed (Sun. & Wed.) and subtitled (Mon.) screenings of this anime fantasy about a young boy who develops a relationship with a goldfish princess who longs to become human. 3 p.m. (Sun.) and 7 p.m. (Mon. & Wed.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). Tickets $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
