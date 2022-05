Adorable footage captures the moment an orangutan carried her newborn baby up to a nearby window to introduce her to her brother.Rudy, a 36-year-old Bornean, gave birth to the infant at The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center in Kansas on 7 May.Carrying the baby on her back, Rudy settled down with a handful of fresh lettuce, as another of her other offspring, Bumi, approached from behind the window.He then presses himself up against the glass, eager to get a glimpse of his baby sister for the first time.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More William and Kate encourage people to tackle loneliness with small acts of kindnessLaura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects women and girlsLaura Bates on how misogyny is damaging our relationships

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO