Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is a double-disc manifesto when it comes to the artist’s typically private life. The TDE rapper, who rarely frequents social media and for the most part, keeps a low and unproblematic profile, often uses his music as a way to provide fans with an update on the state of his mind, while also typically addressing the state of the culture, and somehow, seamlessly tying to the two together and making subtle observations and connections to his socio-economic position (and those of his ancestors).

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO