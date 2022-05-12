ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZxUD_0fbGfSOS00
California Wildfires A firefighter works to put at a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez) (Marcio J. Sanchez)

The largest wildfire in the U.S. was spreading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to evacuate.

Meanwhile, a wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated.

The fire, which occurred in Laguna Niguel, was relatively small at about 200 acres (81 hectares) but the wind drove embers into palm trees, attics and dense, dry brush on slopes and steep canyons that hadn’t burned for decades, Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said at an evening news conference.

Fennessy said climate change has made even small fires that once would have been easily contained into extreme threats to life and property throughout the West.

As night fell, fire officials in New Mexico said the fastest-moving flames along the eastern front of the Sangre de Cristo range on the southern end of the Rockies were headed farther northeast — away from the area's biggest population center in Taos, a well-known tourist enclave 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of the Colorado line.

“Currently no issues in the Taos area," fire operations chief Todd Abel said. “The fire is kind of wanting to move to the north and east a little bit. But we’re still going to pay close attention.”

Some aircraft were able to fly to drop retardant on the blaze despite winds gusting in some areas in excess of 45 mph (72 kph). And some evacuation orders were relaxed along the southern flank of the fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico — more than 50 miles (80 km) south of the flames on the northern perimeter.

Additional crews were on order to join the more than 1,800 personnel fighting the fire, and forecasters said conditions should be more favorable by the weekend if crews can hold their ground through another red-flag warning stretch into Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, the most active part of the wind-fueled fire northeast of Mora was tossing hot embers farther into unburned territory giving the fire an even bigger foothold on the tinder-dry landscape.

“Another hot, dry, windy day. No surprises there,” fire incident meteorologist Makoto Moore said at Wednesday night's briefing in Las Vegas.

After growing more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) the day before, the fire had charred more than 370 square miles (958 square kilometers) by Wednesday morning. Evacuations were ordered for villages south of the resort town of Angel Fire east of Taos, where residents were told to also be packed and ready to go.

The towering plume of smoke created by the raging wildfire could be seen hundreds of miles away Wednesday afternoon, but it was more unnerving for residents of Taos.

“I think everyone is a little on edge,” Karina Armijo, a town spokeswoman, said Wednesday, adding that she's been busy fielding calls from people who are wondering whether it's still safe to visit. “It's hard to say what's going to happen a week from now versus three weeks from now — or even tomorrow.”

In winter, the challenging ski slopes just north of town draw people from around the world. Just last month, the Taos ski valley hosted the World Pro Ski Tour’s championship races. Art galleries, adobe churches and a rich history of Hispanic and Native American culture are the attractions in warmer months along with the aspen-covered biking and hiking trails that traverse the region.

The fire already has burned through a forested landscape held sacred by its rural residents, many losing homes that have been in their families for generations. Some residents allowed to return Tuesday and Wednesday found only charred rubble. Others were more fortunate as the flames skirted their homes.

Firefighters were working to protect buildings around the towns of Mora and Holman and in smaller villages to the north, while authorities closed many roads in the area due to firefighting activity, smoke and fire danger.

“This is tough firefighting business right here,” fire Incident Commander Dave Bales said in a briefing. “This is not easy, especially in the fuel types we're in, in the Ponderosa pine, mixed conifer, even down into the grass. When we can’t fly aircraft, when we can’t get people on the direct edge of the fire, when it’s spotting over us, that’s a huge concern for us.”

A federal disaster already has been declared because of the blaze, which is partly the result of a preventative fire that escaped containment on April 6 after it was set to clear brush and small trees so they could not serve as wildfire fuel. That fire merged with another wildfire several weeks later.

Crews also were battling a smaller fire near Los Alamos National Laboratory, a key government facility for nuclear research that has been tapped to ramp up production of plutonium components for the nation's nuclear arsenal. Most employees began working remotely this week as the lab and adjacent town prepared for possible evacuations as a precaution.

Crews working that blaze have been using heavy machinery to clear out vegetation and build more fire lines in hopes of keeping the flames from moving closer to the community.

___

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque. Associated Press writer Scott Sonner contributed to this report from Reno, Nevada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. — (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Buddhist chaplains on the rise in US, offering broad appeal

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Wedged into a recliner in the corner of her assisted living apartment in Portland, Skylar Freimann, who has a terminal heart condition and pulmonary illness, anxiously eyed her newly arrived hospital bed on a recent day and worried over how she would maintain independence as she further loses mobility.
PORTLAND, OR
kunm.org

A planned burn gone wrong sharpens a forestry dilemma

Glorieta Adventure Camps, just outside Santa Fe, are usually full of kids biking in the mountains or swimming in the lake. But now, the scenic retreat is swarming with Red Cross volunteers, FEMA officials and hundreds of evacuees from the worst fire anyone here can remember. “This is unimaginable,” says...
MORA COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansions#Fire Retardant#Wildfire#The Sangre De Cristo
krwg.org

Northern New Mexico Wildfire Grows

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to. flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials. said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were. heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population. center in Taos. But evacuations...
TAOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
SFGate

Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Evacuations ordered amid 2 fires in Colorado Springs, 8 homes destroyed

Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials with one of the fires destroying eight mobiles, officials said. The Ackerman fire, which was originally reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, is roughly 25 acres in size, according to a Colorado Springs Fire Department update around 2:30 p.m..
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
foxla.com

Coastal Fire: OC family thanks firefighters for saving their US flag before their home got destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - The Strohman family returned to the shell of what was a beautiful Laguna Niguel home to get two things that firefighters managed to save. The family saw their home get destroyed by the Coastal Fire while watching FOX News' coverage of Wednesday's blaze. When they returned after the evacuation orders were lifted, the family was able to recover a U.S. flag and a 9/11 mug cup.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
San Diego Channel

Containment grows in Coastal Fire in Orange County

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (CNS) - Fire crews extended the containment line Friday around the destructive 200-acre Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel that devastated an upscale hilltop neighborhood, while authorities continued evaluating when to allow hundreds of evacuated residents back in their homes. The fire, which broke out at 2:44 p.m....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy