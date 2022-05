Goose Hollow is a curious neighborhood to dine in. Unlike many parts of town, including the nearby Nob Hill and downtown areas, it doesn’t feature rows of clustered bars and restaurants; pedestrians can walk for blocks from one restaurant before finding another. Most dining options spread around the outer edges, while the neighborhood itself is dominated by Lincoln High School and Providence Park. Still, there are options to be found here, walking or otherwise, including one of the city’s most celebrated pubs, a killer Thai restaurant, and a vegan cheese shop.

