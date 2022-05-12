ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Blasts two solo homers

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Renfroe went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Notches theft in loss

Hicks entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base. Hicks took over on first base for Giancarlo Stanton after the slugger singled with one out in the eighth. Hicks eventually stole second base but was left there as Liam Hendriks struck out a pair of batters to close out the inning. The speedy outfielder leads the Yankees with five steals on the season, but he's slashing a modest .217/.359/.265 across 104 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes fourth bag

Engel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Yankees. Engel has only one multi-hit game this season, but he has collected a base knock in eight of his past 10 contests. The outfielder has also racked up four thefts on the season without being caught. Engel's career high for swipes in a campaign is 16, which he recorded in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws two simulated innings

Strasburg (neck) threw two innings in a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg has been out all year as he makes his way back from thoracic outlet surgery. It's a big step to see him throwing in a simulated game, but he still has several weeks to go before being activated from the injured list. He'll have to go through a full spring build-up process as he gradually increases his pitch count.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Hits solo homer

Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Giants. Edman gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with a solo shot off Jakob Junis in the fifth inning. He's now homered four times this season, putting him on pace for 20, a number which would smash his previous career high of 11.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' winning streak snapped at 11 games with blowout loss vs. Nationals

For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Collects seventh save

Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter in one inning. Clase entered the contest in the 10th inning with Cleveland up by two runs. He surrendered a one-out single that allowed the designated runner to score but navigated his way to the save. Clase hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past nine appearances, and he has racked up five saves and a win over that span.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching Game 7 win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. He was a one-man wrecking ball. Paul's first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second came on a hard drive down the right side followed by a move inside through T.J. Brodie's feet. Paul kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. The versatile forward moved up the lineup after Brayden Point's lower-body injury and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward, with 22:03 of ice time. Point's injury looks serious, so Paul could continue to play extended minutes in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg injury in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and Point couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. Point tried to gut out one shift early in the second but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is unlikely to return to Saturday's game.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Aggravates hamstring injury

Diaz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Diaz returned to action in early May after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, but he'll head back to the injured list after he recently aggravated the issue. It's not yet clear how long his current IL stint will last.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Reds#Blasts
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Restructures deal

Boyle and the Ravens have agreed to a restructure of his current contract, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Boyle's contract was reduced, which ultimately created cap space for the team. Primarily known for his blocking, Boyle had just one reception for two yards in five games during the 2021 season. He projects to back up Mark Andrews in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: No help in Game 7

Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7. For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Lone bright spot off bench

Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Logs shaky save

Wick saved Saturday's 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. After Chicago scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Wick was brought in for the save and permitted the first two batters to reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate. The 29-year-old was able to retaliate and strike out three of the next four batters -- surrendering a run-scoring single as well -- to secure the victory. Wick has now registered three of Chicago's last four saves and has struck out an impressive 17 batters in 12.2 innings while posting a 1.42 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Ties game with two-run homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Padres. Ozuna struck out in his first three trips to the plate, but his two-run shot off Steven Wilson in the bottom of the eighth was a crucial one, as it tied the game at 5-5. He now as five homers on the season but is still hitting a disappointing .205/.246/.356 overall.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Set to return Sunday

Meadows (illness) will be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Meadows has sat for two straight games due to dizziness stemming from an inner-ear infection. He's apparently nearly past the problem, however, and should be good to go for the series finale.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy