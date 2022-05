Arkansas voters may see several different court races on their ballot this month. Early voting is under way for judges in Arkansas and Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. These court races are in addition to the primaries being held for Democratic and Republican candidates for local and state offices. Judge candidates are listed on both party ballots. Voters also have the option to ask for a judicial ballot if they do not want to vote in either party primary.

