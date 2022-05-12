ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry City of Culture: Park set for 'record-breaking' drone display

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "spectacular" drone display will be held as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's final month as the UK City of Culture. The company Celestial will run the free display 'Our Wilder Family' in War Memorial Park...

www.bbc.com

