Wabasha County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Wabasha by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 106 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barlow, or near Cairo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fayette FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of Central Ohio, including the following county, Fayette OH. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Rochester, MN
Wabasha County, MN
Wabasha, MN
Zumbro Falls, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pond Creek, Billings and Hunter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
#Special Weather Statement#Oak#Wind Gust#Doppler
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bertie, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bertie; Hertford; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northampton and Accomack Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...NOBLE...CENTRAL LOGAN...PAYNE AND SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Rock to 7 miles east of Perry to 7 miles northwest of Perkins to 5 miles east of Meridian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Chandler, Perkins, Langston, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Red Rock, Mulhall, Orlando, Meridian, Lake Mcmurtry, Lake Carl Blackwell and Lucien. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma East central Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delaware to 3 miles south of Chelsea, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Nowata... Chelsea South Coffeyville... Delaware Lenapah... Wann New Alluwe... Watova White Oak... Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 260 and 279. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Southampton; Sussex DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Virginia, and interior northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Goochland; Lancaster; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, eastern and north central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, northern and central Virginia, central and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Orange; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Northern and central Virginia as well as the Virginia Piedmont. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, central and southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the eastern panhandle in West Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in West Virginia and Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

