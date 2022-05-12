Preview of Sunday Conversation: The Gunter Football Family

The Gunter family from Madison has deep roots in the game of football.

Grayson played college ball at Arkansas and Southern Miss. Younger brother Blake is set to play at Tulane on a football scholarship. Their father played DI football as a lineman for Ole Miss.

WJTV Sports Director Blake Levine previews this week’s Sunday Conversation with the Gunter family.

