TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl. Dallas’ full schedule is below. Dallas will open the season at home in prime time against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have five prime time games along with their annual Thanksgiving game, this year against the Giants. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO