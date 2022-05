RIVERDALE, Ill. — UPDATE: New details on the tentative contract agreement reached between Arconic and the United Steelworkers Union on Saturday have been released. USW Local 105 posted on Facebook Sunday morning saying that the four-year tentative contract would include a 7% raise the first year and 4.5% raises the next three years. Union workers' wages will increase a total of 20.5% by the end of the contract. It does not include any changes to health care benefits. It does include improved retirement and adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. Union workers would also receive a $4,000 signing bonus, $2,000 upon signing and another $2,000 in January 2023.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 16 HOURS AGO