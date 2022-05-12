ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant, MI

Late-game drama: Chippewa Hills soccer team falls in final minutes against Grant

By Ken Wall
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chippewa Hills girls soccer team gave Grant all it could handle on Wednesday afternoon in a Central State Activities Association...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newaygo, MI
Grant, MI
Sports
City
Remus, MI
City
Grant, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Tigers#Hemigner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
577
Followers
881
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy