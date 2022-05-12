The Dance Dance Revolution machine

Cal baseball is coming off of a disappointing sweep against Big Series rival, No. 11 Stanford. After its bats were silenced in a 2-6 loss in the series’ first game, the Bears looked well on their way to rebound in the second leg as they got out to an early 7-0 lead. However, Kody Huff’s fourth-inning homer ignited a Cardinal comeback — Stanford’s pitching staff shut out Cal for the remainder of the contest, and their bats clawed the team back into the game. After tying the Bears 7-7 at the end of the sixth inning, the Cardinal won on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth frame to complete their comeback and clinch the series.

