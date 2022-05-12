ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCTC graduating 615 students

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Community & Technical College graduate Armando Ramirez Rodriguez gets help from his girlfriend, Fernanda Munguia, with his mortar board as Munguia’s mother, Martha Nunez, looks on before graduation ceremonies on Wednesday at the RiverPark Center. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Community & Technical College began its two-night graduation extravaganza Wednesday night at the RiverPark Center.

By the time it ends on Thursday, May 12, the school will have awarded 1,487 credentials to 615 students.

Kevin Beardmore, vice president of student affairs, said, “Hosting the graduates over two nights allows us to let the students bring as many family members as they like and lets us keep the event at RiverPark, which we feel is the best location for such a prestigious event.”

Some of the graduates are already working and making plans to continue their education in the fall.

Trevor Renfrow of Beaver Dam is heading to Georgetown to work at Toyota.

He graduated Wednesday with an associate of applied science degree in computerized manufacturing and machining.

Renfrow said he plans to complete a degree in robotics and then electrical engineering.

He said he also has job offers from General Motors and Ford.

Armando Ramirez Rodriguez of Owensboro, who also received an associate of applied science degree in computerized manufacturing and machining, plans to work at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, where he had an internship, and continue his education at Western Kentucky University.

His goal is to be a maintenance manager.

Christopher Driskell, the student speaker, graduated with an associate in applied science degree in nursing.

He already has a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Campbellsville University and is a graduate of the Boilermakers National Apprenticeship Program.

Driskell Is heading to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he will be working in the emergency department.

“Nothing is stopping you from continuing to learn more,” he told his fellow graduates. “Keep moving forward. Learn something new every day.”

Driskell said that everyone you meet can teach you something.

“Now, go out and start learning,” he said.

Among OCTC’s graduates this year are 80 students who are also graduating from high schools in the region — Apollo, Cloverport, Daviess County, Hancock County, McLean County, Ohio County, Owensboro and the Owensboro Innovation Academy.

They participated in the dual-credit program, attending classes at their high schools and at OCTC.

Bernie Hale, the college’s director of communications and marketing, said Wednesday was the first full commencement the college has had since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Graduates from those years were told that they were welcome to attend the in-person event this week.

Thursday’s program is for the associate in arts, associate in fine arts and associate in science graduates.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

