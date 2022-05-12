Republic, Mo. man killed in crash south of Joplin

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Republic, Mo. was killed Wednesday evening in a crash south of Joplin.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that Randy Dale, 64, of Republic, Mo. was driving north on MO-43 about four miles south of Joplin.

The crash occurred as the 2013 Toyota Prius left the roadway and struck a tree, causing extensive damage.

Dale was pronounced at the scene.

