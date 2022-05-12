ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Motorists got an eyeful back in 1972

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

It’s been more than 30 years since the last drive-in movie theater in Owensboro closed.

So, this may seem a little strange to a lot of people.

But 50 years ago, there was a major outcry here about “obscene” movies being shown at drive-ins.

“Passion pits” as some called them. There were three of them in Owensboro then.

The Starlight was where Kroger is today on Starlite Drive (off Parrish Avenue).

The Owensboro was where Target is today.

And the Cardinal was where Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is.

And that was the one that created the most controversy in those early years of films with nudity.

Its screen faced Breckenridge Street.

And people driving north on Breckenridge sometimes got an eyeful.

There was one report that said eight cars were lined up on the side of Breckenridge, watching the movie for free.

In March 1972, a subgroup of the Sorgho PTA began a petition drive to clean up drive-in movies.

They quickly collected more than 1,000 signatures and said they were heading to Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission to “eliminate obscene movies being shown in drive-in theaters.”

The movement was quickly unanimously endorsed by the Daviess County PTA Council.

In May of that year, 40 mothers and several ministers showed up at Fiscal Court and presented 4,300 signatures.

They complained that people passing the theater could see simulated sex and nudity.

Some complained that movie ads in the Messenger-Inquirer were themselves obscene.

Back then, the theaters ran large ads with photos from the movies.

At the time, the newspaper had people draw bra straps on the bare backs of women, to meet community standards.

Several of the protesters asked that drive-ins show more family movies so they could take their children.

Fiscal Court members endorsed their ideas, but said there was nothing that local government could legally do.

They advised the opponents to take out warrants if they saw something obscene.

1972 was a busy year for fighting movies.

The Capri Cinema, an indoor theater, also opened that year at 117 W. Second St.

It was raided several times that year, and the manager was indicted.

And the theater soon closed.

The outcry over drive-in theaters slowly died.

And by 1989, all three drive-ins were gone.

Only memories remain.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC High Water Closures Update

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – These are routes currently blocked due to high water in District 2. There are likely others that will rise and fall quickly without making it into the report. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says do not drive through flooded sections of roads. Signs have been posted. Henderson County: KY 136 is Closed at MP 0.0 – […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Starlight#Kroger#Target#The Sorgho Pta#Daviess Fiscal Court#The Messenger Inquirer
leoweekly.com

5 Things to do in Louisville this Weekend (5/13-5/15)

Come learn how to grow vegetables, keep bees and be a circus performer at this year’s How-To Festival. There will be some old favorites like how to brew beer or grow tomatoes along with new lessons in making dog treats, creating digital music and modern dance. If you’ve wanted to learn something new, this is the one-stop shop for finding a new hobby or possibly a new career. For a full schedule of the 71 sessions, go here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville radio host reacts to Naomi Judd’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The world of country music continues to grieve in the wake of Naomi Judd’s passing. Ashley and Wynona Judd had previously stated they lost their mother to the disease of mental illness, but Ashley confirmed Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Judd’s passing sent shockwaves across the nation, and has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
County
Daviess County, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington gas station may have overcharged people at the pump

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A gas station in Lexington wants to reimburse customers who may have overpaid at the pump Friday. Earlier this afternoon, the Marathon Station off Clays Mill Road had unleaded gas listed on signs for $4.29 per gallon but the price on the pump was $5.29.
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver had to be cut from their car after a wreck on Old Hartford Road in Daviess County. It happened Thursday afternoon near Newbolt Road. Officials say the car hit a power pole. That road was closed while Kenergy crews replaced it. Fire officials...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Audit: CASA program for 3 counties broke KY laws

An audit found the former Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for Carroll, Grant and Owen Counties had numerous 'egregious' violations of Kentucky law and CASA standards. Violations included no evidence of required background checks on volunteers before they were matched with children.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville lawyer says neighbor must either let vacant lot become nuisance, or continue caring for it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who was wanted in connection to a Newburgh death investigation has been arrested. An affidavit showed 41-year-old Cassandra Head was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Evansville after she was spotted in the area of Columbia Street and Fulton Avenue. Newburgh Police said Thursday...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Horseback riding as popular as ever at one northern Kentucky farm

MELBOURNE, Ky. — Kentucky’s interest in horseback riding may be at its peak around the time of the Kentucky Derby, but for many Kentuckians it’s a year round passion. In fact, the owner of one northern Kentucky farm said she’s seen an increase in people coming to ride horses over the last few years.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
325
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy