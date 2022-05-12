Motorists got an eyeful back in 1972

It’s been more than 30 years since the last drive-in movie theater in Owensboro closed.

So, this may seem a little strange to a lot of people.

But 50 years ago, there was a major outcry here about “obscene” movies being shown at drive-ins.

“Passion pits” as some called them. There were three of them in Owensboro then.

The Starlight was where Kroger is today on Starlite Drive (off Parrish Avenue).

The Owensboro was where Target is today.

And the Cardinal was where Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is.

And that was the one that created the most controversy in those early years of films with nudity.

Its screen faced Breckenridge Street.

And people driving north on Breckenridge sometimes got an eyeful.

There was one report that said eight cars were lined up on the side of Breckenridge, watching the movie for free.

In March 1972, a subgroup of the Sorgho PTA began a petition drive to clean up drive-in movies.

They quickly collected more than 1,000 signatures and said they were heading to Daviess Fiscal Court and the Owensboro City Commission to “eliminate obscene movies being shown in drive-in theaters.”

The movement was quickly unanimously endorsed by the Daviess County PTA Council.

In May of that year, 40 mothers and several ministers showed up at Fiscal Court and presented 4,300 signatures.

They complained that people passing the theater could see simulated sex and nudity.

Some complained that movie ads in the Messenger-Inquirer were themselves obscene.

Back then, the theaters ran large ads with photos from the movies.

At the time, the newspaper had people draw bra straps on the bare backs of women, to meet community standards.

Several of the protesters asked that drive-ins show more family movies so they could take their children.

Fiscal Court members endorsed their ideas, but said there was nothing that local government could legally do.

They advised the opponents to take out warrants if they saw something obscene.

1972 was a busy year for fighting movies.

The Capri Cinema, an indoor theater, also opened that year at 117 W. Second St.

It was raided several times that year, and the manager was indicted.

And the theater soon closed.

The outcry over drive-in theaters slowly died.

And by 1989, all three drive-ins were gone.

Only memories remain.

