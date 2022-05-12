ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

MEETINGS

 3 days ago

6:30 p.m., the town council will meet at Town Hall....

Plant sunflowers to aid Ukraine, town’s farm

In support of Ukraine and the “One Chance” fundraiser, residents are encouraged to visit the Jamestown Community Farm to plant sunflowers. According to farm manager Bob Sutton, the intention is to plant 12,000 sunflower seeds from 9 a.m. to noon May 21 to create a striking field of the yellow plants at the East Shore Road and Eldred Avenue site. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, and the planting will represent “our thoughts and concerns for the people of Ukraine and their incredible bravery,” he said.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Plant sale scheduled for May 21 at pavilion

The Quononoquott Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 21 at the Fort Getty pavilion, 1050 Fort Getty Road. The selection will include colorful, hardy geraniums and perennials native to the growing area. Proceeds will benefit the club’s mission of civic beautification in...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Choir schedules show to support Ukraine

The Jamestown Everybody Chorus will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. May 22 at the recreation center, 41 Conanicus Ave. The concert, titled “Thanks,” is a salute to the essential workers who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic. Songs will include “Bridge Over Troubled Water, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Thank You for Being a Friend.”
JAMESTOWN, RI
Art association will host silent auction

The Conanicut Island Art Association will host a silent auction from 1-3 p.m. May 21 at the senior center, 6 West St. Residents can contribute to the fundraising event by donating artwork or bidding. Cash, credit cards and checks will be accepted for the tax-free purchases. To donate, drop off...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Government
2 U.S. Senators eying legislation to lower costs for prescriptions

The U.S. senators representing Rhode Island are endorsing legislation that would lower the costs of something that is integral to the everyday life of many Jamestown residents: prescription drugs. U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are continuing their effort to lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs by urging their...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Revolutionary War re-enactors on tap

The Jamestown Historical Society will commemorate Battery Day at 11 a.m. May 21 at Conanicut Battery off Beavertail Road. The free event, which is hosted biennially, will celebrate the 246th anniversary of Rhode Island’s independence from Great Britain. It will feature the raising of the British, French and American flags, firing of cannons, and a reenactment of a Revolutionary War engagement.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Euer bill sets sights on bird flu

A bill by Jamestown’s state senator to control the bird flu is advancing in the legislature as the first human case of the disease has been confirmed in the United States. A man in Colorado who was culling infected poultry was diagnosed with a presumptive positive of highly pathogenic avian influenza two weeks ago. He reported fatigue as his only symptom, and has recovered after being treated with an antiviral drug called oseltamivir.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Stamp Out Hunger drive Saturday

The 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday, and local homeowners are asked to leave nonperishable food by their mailboxes to benefit the local food pantries at Central Baptist and St. Mark churches. Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers will collect these donations as...
SENIOR MENUS

The West Street Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekday. Seniors should arrive. for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Suggested fee is $3. Call 423-2658 for reservations 48 hours in advance. Monday, May 16. Cheeseburger with coleslaw, chopped salad and cookie. Takeout option is ham and Swiss cheese...
Jury duty scam being executed, state police say

State troopers in Rhode Island are investigating reports of a phone scam in which con artists are trying to cheat victims form their money by alleging that they have missed jury duty. According to the state police, the scammers are claiming to be from the Rhode Island Sheriff’s Department, and...
