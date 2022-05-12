In support of Ukraine and the “One Chance” fundraiser, residents are encouraged to visit the Jamestown Community Farm to plant sunflowers. According to farm manager Bob Sutton, the intention is to plant 12,000 sunflower seeds from 9 a.m. to noon May 21 to create a striking field of the yellow plants at the East Shore Road and Eldred Avenue site. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, and the planting will represent “our thoughts and concerns for the people of Ukraine and their incredible bravery,” he said.

