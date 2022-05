GLOCESTER – From the outside, 660 Putnam Pike might have looked like any other abandoned building, maybe sparking some curiosity with its antique lanterns hanging in the windows and questions of what else might be stored inside. But to those who know its history, it was home to the extensive collection of “Papa Jake,” as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, housing an enormous number of items that even the “American Pickers” TV show inquired about – not once but three times, as the story goes.

GLOCESTER, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO