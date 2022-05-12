ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Authorities searching for man accused of trying to kidnap young girl walking home from school

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbJSD_0fbGFyaI00

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl in Pico Rivera while she was walking home from school.

It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. at Pico Park off Beverly Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect allegedly grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her as she walked through the park.

A Good Samaritan intervened and threatened to call police, authorities said.

That's when the suspect let her go, but not before authorities said he allegedly reached for a child that was with the Good Samaritan, but was unsuccessful. He ultimately took off running and remains on the run.

Driver sees man dragging woman in attempted kidnapping, scares him away; hero, victim reunite

Ariel Naylor and Zayra Mendoza reunited for the first time since Ariel saved Zayra from an attempted kidnapping in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old.

He's reportedly 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to authorities.

The sheriff's department said he has "salt and pepper shaggy hair" and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station at 562-949-2421.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Massachusetts State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman, 2-Year-Old Child Shot in Leimert Park Area

A woman in her 20s and 2-year-old child were shot Friday afternoon in the Leimert Park area. Police responded at about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 53rd Street in the neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses said three men approached the woman and child, whom LAPD...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2-year-old child, woman shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A 2-year-old child and a woman were shot on Friday afternoon in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting was reported sometime around 3:10 p.m. in the 1730 block of W. 56th Street, near Western and Slauson Avenues. Police said that somewhere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Violent Crime#The Good Samaritan#Hispanic
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Employee Punched in Mouth; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Current Girlfriend; Ex-Boyfriend Assaults Ex-Girlfriend; Robber Demands Backpack; Plants Stolen from Nursery; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 5 – 11. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 365 service events, resulting in 55 investigations. Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested. May 5 at 7:25 a.m., an officer was patrolling...
MONROVIA, CA
Canyon News

South Beverly Drive Attack Suspect Identified As Oscar Gomez Jr.

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department announced on Thursday, May 12 that the suspect responsible for an attack on South Beverly Drive has been identified as Oscar Gomez Jr., 30, of Beverly Hills. Gomez was taken to BHPD where he was booked Thursday evening. He is being charged with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

13-year-old girl reportedly drives off in grandma’s vehicle

A 13-year-old girl took her grandmother’s vehicle Tuesday evening and was eventually stopped by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Stevenson Ranch, according to sheriff’s officials. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call in the 23500 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall about...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
newsantaana.com

A female inmate died at the O.C. Intake Release Center

SANTA ANA, Ca. (May 13, 2022) – On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the jail. The inmate, Jade Castellanos, 44, was booked into jail on May 9, 2022 by the Huntington Beach Police Department for child endangerment, violation of a restraining order, and driving under the influence.
SANTA ANA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy