Authorities searching for man accused of trying to kidnap young girl walking home from school

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man accused of trying to kidnap a young girl in Pico Rivera while she was walking home from school.

It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. at Pico Park off Beverly Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect allegedly grabbed the girl's arm and pulled her as she walked through the park.

A Good Samaritan intervened and threatened to call police, authorities said.

That's when the suspect let her go, but not before authorities said he allegedly reached for a child that was with the Good Samaritan, but was unsuccessful. He ultimately took off running and remains on the run.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old.

He's reportedly 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to authorities.

The sheriff's department said he has "salt and pepper shaggy hair" and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station at 562-949-2421.