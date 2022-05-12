United Way celebrates donors

The United Way of the Ohio Valley decided to give a little back to the businesses and nonprofit organizations that support its annual United Way Campaign with its Daviess County Awards and Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday at Owensboro Christian Church.

“It is nice to be back together after all that we have been through,” United Way of the Ohio Valley President Paula Yevincy said to welcome everyone to the event. “I want to commend everyone who kept going through the pandemic, and I certainly want to take this time to acknowledge our agencies, our people that give services regardless of what is going on with the pandemic or their community, they are out there.”

Yevincy said that one of the goals of the United Way is to raise as much awareness in the local community as possible, which will help the nonprofit raise funds to address needs in the community.

“To not only put a band aid on those problems, but to work towards solutions,” she said.

According to the United Way of the Ohio Valley, $1,328,000 was raised during its 2021 campaign.

Chris Anderson, the fourth generation owner of Sun Windows in Owensboro, served as the featured speaker. Anderson said that when he moved back to Owensboro in 2006 with his family, he decided to get involved with the United Way and took over the fundraising campaign amongst Sun Window employees.

“I knew United Way did good, and I knew we have charities in Owensboro (it supports), and it was a good thing,” Anderson said. “I didn’t realize the impact.”

Anderson said it was after being asked to serve as chairman of the nonprofit’s Community Investment Committee that he became more aware of just how much the United Way does for local nonprofit organizations.

“I would encourage anyone in this room, if you work for an agency, continue your mission, because you are appreciated, your efforts are certainly appreciated,” he said. “If you don’t, become more involved if you can.”

Before the awards were distributed amongst the organization’s and individuals that have supported the United Way during the past year, Yevincy said if there is one word to encompass the day, it would be “hope.”

“It is why we do what we do, which is to instill in people that we are with them in whatever circumstances they are struggling with,” she said. “That if they can’t think about an hour from now, we will think about five minutes from now. But we will instill hope and stay at their side for a better tomorrow,” she said.

Organizations recognized Wednesday included:

President’s Award(Awarded annually to a local employee group which has attained the highest average gift per employee for the community.)

Companies employing 300 or more people: U.S. Bank Home Mortgage

Companies employing 100 to 299 people: Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc.

Companies employing 25 to 99 people: Hendrick Screen Company

Companies employing less than 25 people: Public Life Foundation

Gold Certificate Award(Award established to recognize employee groups who experienced $300 or more contribution per capita.)

• Alexander & Co., CPAS PSC

• Old National Bank

• Public Life Foundation of Owensboro, Inc.

• Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc.

Silver Certificate Award(Award was established to recognize employee groups who experienced $150-$299 contribution per capita.)

• Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP

• Boulware Mission

• Ebelhar Whitehead, PLLC

• German American Bank

• Hartz Contracting Company

• Hendrick Screen Company

• Kentucky Bioprocessing, Inc

• Owensboro Municipal Utilities

• The Blake Hayden Group

• Tom Blue Furniture, Inc.

Bronze Certificate Award(Award was established to recognize employee groups who experienced $100-$149 contribution per capita.)

• Atmos Energy Corporation

• Mentorkids Kentucky

• New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services

• UPS