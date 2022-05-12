ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Virus hospitalization rates up for 5th week

By ohtadmin
Jamestown Press
 3 days ago

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are up for the fifth straight week as the number of cases in Rhode Island makes its biggest leap since the Omicron surge in January. There have been 437.2 cases per 100,000 population in the...

www.jamestownpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, RI
Health
City
Jamestown, RI
Jamestown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Philly

Doctors Seeing Spike In Allergy, Flu, COVID Cases Across New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, health officials are also tracking a late-season spike of flu cases in many locations, including New Jersey. Flu activity is high across the state of New Jersey. “It’s been an unusual year for flu,” Dr. Henry Fraimow, infectious disease specialist at Cooper University Hospital, said. COVID cases in New Jersey are also up 124% from a month ago, and this is the middle of May when respiratory viruses usually don’t spread like this. “There’s a lot of things we thought we understood and now we realize that things can behave differently than we’ve always...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Mass. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, but experts think we may be nearing the peak

“The general trend is that this wave would be smaller than the Omicron wave and, in most places, smaller than the Delta wave.”. In a troubling trend for a state trying to get back to normal, Massachusetts COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been gradually rising for weeks. But experts say the spring wave could soon begin to subside without reaching levels similar to last winter’s deadly Omicron surge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Omicron
Boston 25 News WFXT

State’s first ‘farm care’ addiction facility opens

GARDNER, Mass. — It’s a substance abuse treatment facility where some of the therapists go by single names: Wilma, Alvin, Buckaroo, Eric and Smokey. Modeled after similar programs in Europe, R.O.O.T.S. at Evergreen Grove opened Thursday, a state-funded effort that combines the rigor and responsibility of farm work with counseling. R.O.O.T.S. targets 12 to 24-year-olds with either addiction or mental health issues.
GARDNER, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatrician on mystery hepatitis outbreak in kids

This week, the CDC issued an alert about unexplained cases of hepatitis in children across the country, and at least two cases are under investigation in Massachusetts. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, discusses what doctors know about the outbreak.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Schools recommend students wear masks as COVID cases rise in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing. “It’s definitely a little confusing at times,” said Emily Shang, a student at Brookline High School. Brookline is joined by several districts, including Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, and Holliston, that have recently sent notices home to families suggesting they re-mask. “It’s a captive audience,” said Brookline Health Director Sigalle Reiss, explaining why public officials focus on schools when COVID cases rise. “It’s a large group of people in one building for a long period of time that, if...
BROOKLINE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Jamestown Press

Euer bill sets sights on bird flu

A bill by Jamestown’s state senator to control the bird flu is advancing in the legislature as the first human case of the disease has been confirmed in the United States. A man in Colorado who was culling infected poultry was diagnosed with a presumptive positive of highly pathogenic avian influenza two weeks ago. He reported fatigue as his only symptom, and has recovered after being treated with an antiviral drug called oseltamivir.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Kansas Reflector

With COVID-19 an unwanted houseguest, I gave thanks for vaccines and grew frustrated with society

After two years and two months, COVID-19 finally arrived for my family. That meant much of last week was consumed with resting, checking temperatures, sneezing, coughing, ordering delivery and taking rapid tests. I wouldn’t recommend it as a family getaway package. (I suppose the ordering delivery part was OK.) Yet our experience showed how far […] The post With COVID-19 an unwanted houseguest, I gave thanks for vaccines and grew frustrated with society appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

2 cases of hepatitis in children in Massachusetts under investigation

BOSTON (CBS) — Two cases of hepatitis in children in Massachusetts are under investigation by local boards of health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. It’s part of a broader investigation of more than 100 cases of the rare pediatric illness across the country. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications, and other medical conditions. The CDC issued an advisory last month notifying health providers nationwide to be on the lookout for similar cases. More than half the children recently diagnosed had a common...
BOSTON, MA
Jamestown Press

2 U.S. Senators eying legislation to lower costs for prescriptions

The U.S. senators representing Rhode Island are endorsing legislation that would lower the costs of something that is integral to the everyday life of many Jamestown residents: prescription drugs. U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse are continuing their effort to lower out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs by urging their...
JAMESTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy