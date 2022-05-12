Virus hospitalization rates up for 5th week

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing. “It’s definitely a little confusing at times,” said Emily Shang, a student at Brookline High School.
Brookline is joined by several districts, including Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, and Holliston, that have recently sent notices home to families suggesting they re-mask.
“It’s a captive audience,” said Brookline Health Director Sigalle Reiss, explaining why public officials focus on schools when COVID cases rise. “It’s a large group of people in one building for a long period of time that, if...
