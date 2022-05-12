ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City parks department seeking seasonal workers

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

Normally by this time of year, the city Parks and Recreation Department has filled nearly all of its seasonal worker positions.

But the parks department is struggling to fill summertime positions, said Amanda Rogers, city parks director. The department has 22 open positions.

“Eight of those are recreational facility worker positions,” Rodgers said. Those positions are usually filled by people who are 16 years old — and sometimes a bit younger — and require selling concessions, performing cleaning duties and handling admissions.

The other 14 open jobs “are some type of higher-level responsibility positions” open only to people who are at least 18 years old, she said.

“Typically, I’d say by this point we would be down to two positions in the higher level,” Rogers said.

People visiting the parks won’t notice a difference in services if the department remains short-staffed on seasonal workers. Instead, the department will allow seasonal employees to work overtime, and it will fill in gaps with full-time parks workers.

Some regular parks workers didn’t come back after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most park operations in 2020.

“We have a lot more positions” to fill because of the pandemic, Rogers said.

Also, young workers who would fill seasonal parks jobs have a lot of employment options.

“Overall, the job market is pretty competitive, because there are a multitude of positions” open for job seekers, she said.

Park recreation facility workers start at $8.50 an hour, while positions with more responsibility start at $10.27 an hour, Rogers said.

“We are not as competitive as I would like us to be” in terms of pay, she said. “But, we are pretty flexible with scheduling” for teens who have other jobs or summer activities. “We’d like to think we are a pretty fun place to work.”

People can apply for seasonal jobs on the city’s website, owensboro.org. Rogers said the department has been receiving applications for openings.

“About once a week we get a group of applications” from City Hall, Rogers said. “The number of applications are pretty steady.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

