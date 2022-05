Las Vegas (KSNV) — The tax filing season may be over, but the IRS wants to keep assisting the community with any other tax questions that may come up. The Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) in downtown Las Vegas will be open to help anyone without an appointment on Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

