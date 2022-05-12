Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica

Murray Mednick’s THREE TABLES is the newest work from the famous poet/playwright who spearheaded New York’s off-off-Broadway movement in the ’60s. Presented by the Padua Playwrights, the production premiered under his direction at the Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Avenue. To give you a theatrical reference point to Mednick’s complicated, non-linear play, it could fall into two categories: Theatre of the Absurd* and Existentialism,** or perhaps a little of both. For some background, some of the most influential people in the Existentialism Movement were either social philosophers or psychiatrists as it applied to the human condition. A few of the most famous philosophers include: Friedrich Nietzsche, Martin Heidegger, Viktor E. Frankl, Martin Buber, Karl Japers, Erich Fromm, Colin Wilson, Søren Kierkegaard, and Albert Camus, who influenced the emerging Theatre of the Absurd. Some of the most famous playwrights whose seminal bodies of works reflected this stylized form of theater, include Eugene Ionesco, (The Bald Soprano,) Samuel Beckett, (Waiting for Godot,) Jean-Paul Sartre (No Exit,) Jean Genet, (The Blacks,) Harold Pinter (The Birthday Party,) Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,) and Edward Albee (The Zoo Story.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO