Santa Monica, CA

Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste. 125. After losing their lease at their former space in Sawtelle Japantown, they closed in February of 2021, and after a year of waiting and the announcement that the restaurant would be open in their...

smmirror.com

Santa Monica Mirror

Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion will soon be closing, the company has announced. The longtime theater was a pioneer in the luxury movie-going experience, being one of the first cinemas in Los Angeles to offer alcoholic beverages, gourmet food and sofa seating. The company announced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Column From Santa Monica Mayor Himmelrich: We Walk the Talk

I like the SMa.r.t. architects. I often agree with them. But in allowing Mark Verville to use their valuable column for his dubious financial theories, they are hurting their brand. The SMa.r.t. architects and most others who follow city government know my record on finance, land use, and good government....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Is Gelson’s Our Future? Bigger Is Not Better!

It’s appalling to see what’s happening in our city – projects recently built or about to be approved – in downtown, along the boulevards, and throughout our multi-family and single-family neighborhoods! A tsunami of these projects will destroy our urban fabric and quality of life. Santa Monica over the past 30, 40, and 50 years was so rich with landscaped setbacks along sidewalks, buildings designed with articulation and offsets, courtyards and terraces, and most importantly a human-scaled environment! But we are destroying this urban fabric and quality of life with projects like this one. Planning decisions of late have been strictly oriented to developers’ financial pro-formas. And in this light, it’s not hard to understand why we have a zoning code and specific area plans that don’t include basic design goals.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Murray Mednick’s “Three Tables”- Existentialism Meets Theatre of the Absurd

Murray Mednick’s THREE TABLES is the newest work from the famous poet/playwright who spearheaded New York’s off-off-Broadway movement in the ’60s. Presented by the Padua Playwrights, the production premiered under his direction at the Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Avenue. To give you a theatrical reference point to Mednick’s complicated, non-linear play, it could fall into two categories: Theatre of the Absurd* and Existentialism,** or perhaps a little of both. For some background, some of the most influential people in the Existentialism Movement were either social philosophers or psychiatrists as it applied to the human condition. A few of the most famous philosophers include: Friedrich Nietzsche, Martin Heidegger, Viktor E. Frankl, Martin Buber, Karl Japers, Erich Fromm, Colin Wilson, Søren Kierkegaard, and Albert Camus, who influenced the emerging Theatre of the Absurd. Some of the most famous playwrights whose seminal bodies of works reflected this stylized form of theater, include Eugene Ionesco, (The Bald Soprano,) Samuel Beckett, (Waiting for Godot,) Jean-Paul Sartre (No Exit,) Jean Genet, (The Blacks,) Harold Pinter (The Birthday Party,) Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead,) and Edward Albee (The Zoo Story.)
LOS ANGELES, CA

