Florida State

Flight Readiness Review Begins for Boeing's CST-100 Starliner system

scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Teams from NASA and Boeing gathered today (Wednesday, May 11) for the Flight Readiness Review at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for NASA Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) for the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

scitechdaily.com

IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA's Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
NBC News

FAA finds Boeing 787 certification documents incomplete

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) — U.S. air-safety regulators have told Boeing the documentation it submitted to win approval to resume 787 deliveries to airlines after a year is incomplete, two people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified a number of omissions in Boeing's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures."This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development," said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa's Transformational Tools and Technologies project"New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

A 20-seat hypersonic plane is being built in Atlanta

The fastest commercial jet today travels at about 680 miles per hour, but an Atlanta-based startup is developing a hypersonic plane that would carry passengers at least 3,800 mph — five times the speed of sound (Mach 5). If the company can bring its concept to fruition, it could...
ATLANTA, GA

