Flight Readiness Review Begins for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner system

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 DAYS AGO