Berks County, PA

Proposed Plans for a New Berks County Prison 5-10-22

bctv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Susan Shelly McGovern is joined by a panel of experts to...

www.bctv.org

bctv.org

City of Reading Youth Commission: Youth on a Mission 5-12-22

Host Seleda Simmons welcomes Brandom Hernandez and Genesis Munoz Arias of the City of Reading Youth Commission to discuss the efforts they have been making to engage youth and create more positive environments on The Real Deal 610: We’re Making Self Betterment a Reality. From the program: The RealDeal610:...
READING, PA
Mercury

Gov. Wolf calls for pandemic fund allocation to property, rent program during Montgomery County visit

LANSDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf came to Montgomery County Wednesday to bolster the efforts of state lawmakers aiming to lessen the financial burdens of senior citizens. Wolf was joined by elected officials representing Montgomery County during his visit to North Penn Commons, which houses four nonprofits — Advanced Living Communities, the Lansdale Area Family YMCA, Manna on Main Street, and The PEAK Center. Together, the four agencies offer a “one-stop-shop” for education, food, fitness and housing services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Meeting 5-11-22

The City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board holds its monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
READING, PA
Berks County, PA
Berks County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments, Wage Increase for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians.
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Update: Reading Man Arrested on Lower Pottsgrove Warrant

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The second of two individuals, both of whom were sought on warrants for alleged theft and other charges stemming from an incident that occurred during March (2022) at the Home Depot on Armand Hammer Boulevard, has been arrested by Lower Pottsgrove Township Police, the department announced.
READING, PA
News Break
skooknews.com

Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams Called to Reservoir near Tamaqua

Schuylkill and Carbon County Dive Teams are responding a reservoir near Tamaqua Saturday morning. Around 8:15am, dive teams from Mahanoy City, Schuylkill Haven, Ryan Township, and Lehighton were called to the Lower Owl Creek Reservoirs along Owl Creek Road between Tamaqua and Coaldale for an SUV in the water. The...
TAMAQUA, PA
bctv.org

Office of Election Services to open Saturday to replace outstanding mail-in ballots

Reading, PA — The Berks County Office of Election Services will be open Saturday morning to create another opportunity for voters who have not yet received their mail-in ballot to request a replacement ballot. The County became aware of concerns related to the timely delivery of some mail-in ballots earlier this week and has been working with the postal service to locate any outstanding ballots within the postal system and expedite their delivery. Those efforts have already resulted in locating ballots with several expected to hit mailboxes today.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Berks Encore Programs and Locations 5-13-22

Host Steph McMahon and Andrea Gebely share some events and activities offered by Berks Encore for seniors and their families on Applauding Life After 50.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former borough employee sentenced after embezzling more than $300k

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a borough in Jefferson County was sentenced to 21 months behind bars for embezzling upwards of $300,000, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. From January 2009 to August 2017 Tammy Laird, 49, of Corsica stole more than $300,000 when she was the Secretary and Treasurer of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

