Proposed Plans for a New Berks County Prison 5-10-22

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO