It took one offensive play for the West Michigan Ironmen to walk away victorious over the Kentuckiana Kurse at Mercy Health Arena on Sunday afternoon. Fans could say the Kurse were cursed the second they stepped onto West Michigan’s turf in the Ironmen’s 62-0 blowout win. But to the players on the field, a win is never determined by one touchdown play.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO